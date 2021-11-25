Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and IBIS Capital launch new ESG and Impact evaluation methodology for edtech investments

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and IBIS Capital launch new ESG and Impact evaluation methodology for edtech investments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTXU), the edtech-focused SPAC, today announced that it will use a pioneering methodology to evaluate the ESG credentials of potential target businesses in the edtech space

EdtechX Adoption Life Cycle

EdtechX Adoption Life Cycle

EdtechX Adoption Life Cycle

EdTechX Founders

EdTechX Founders Charles McIntyre and Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet

EdTechX Founders Charles McIntyre and Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet

London, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and IBIS Capital launch new ESG and Impact evaluation methodology for edtech investments

London, 25 November 2021. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTXU), the edtech-focused SPAC, today announced that it will use a pioneering methodology to evaluate the ESG credentials of potential target businesses in the edtech space.

The proprietary methodology, one of the first of its kind in the edtech sector, has been developed by EdtechX Holdings (EdtechX), a leading European edtech investment platform, and specialist education technology investment bank, IBIS Capital. The methodology examines seven ESG metrics material to the edtech sector including factors such as reach and affordability, efficacy of education or training, responsible selling and marketing practices, customer privacy and data security among others.

Key performance indicators within each edtech-specific category, such as the number of students enrolled (including those enrolled from underserved geographies and low-income households), course completion rates and job-placement rates, help investors to accurately assess the efficacy of ESG initiatives and the strengths, weaknesses, and risks of potential investments in the sector.

EdtechX and IBIS Capital hope its comprehensive methodology will also help edtech companies assess their own ESG criteria and performance, as well as assisting the rising number of generalist investors seeking to enter the space. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II will be the first SPAC to evaluate potential investments in this way, with the aim of attracting impact investors to the edtech industry.

ESG is a core focus for EdtechX, which last year launched the ‘SPACs for Good’ campaign. The pledge saw co-founders, Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet and Charles McIntyre, grant 4% of their SPAC founders shares to not-for-profit initiatives which support the digitalisation of education. The campaign also encourages other SPAC founders and sponsor teams to pledge a minimum of 1% of their founders shares as a grant for the same causes. The co-founders hope to establish the campaign as a market standard.

Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, CEO and Co-Founder of EdtechX and Partner at IBIS Capital said: “The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted learning as most educational institutions swiftly transitioned to a remote or hybrid learning model comprised of a mix of in-person and virtual education. While challenging to execute, this rapid shift accelerated advancements in the field of education technology and a hybrid model will undoubtedly be retained going forward to enhance traditional education.

It is therefore imperative that edtech companies operating in this exciting space remain on top of not only the technological challenges this structure poses, but also the relevant ESG factors required to ensure the success of the model in bringing equality to accessibility of education. We expect this methodology to support a shift towards ESG excellence in the sector.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 

Certain statements included herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of EdtechX’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. EdtechX undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

Attachments

  • EdtechX Adoption Life Cycle
  • EdTechX Founders 
CONTACT: Contacts: 
-Press -  Eleni Menikou: Eleni.Menikou@citigatedewerogerson.com
-EdtechX IBIS Capital ESG Methodology- Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet: hello@edtechx.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.