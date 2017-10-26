Breaking News
Educational ‘Connect with Cannabis’ event launches in Halifax November 4 & 5

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than just a tradeshow, the new Connect with Cannabis events are a Canada-wide series of educational events for people who want to learn more about cannabis, its products, its industry, and its medical applications.  

Show creator, Dianne Smirl, wants to provide the forum for people to learn more about the medical uses of cannabis and the industry as a whole. “We want to connect patients with the people who can help them navigate this new avenue of treatment options,” says Smirl. “But we also want to help the industry connect – from licensed producers to medical professionals to product manufacturers, retailers, and everyone in between. We want to cultivate community and information sharing.”

The two day event is targeting the new or relatively new medical consumers, particularly the large numbers of baby-boomers reaching an age where their medical needs are increasing, and who are open to trying alternatives to pharmaceuticals. The event will then travel to cities across Canada, including confirmed events in Toronto, Quebec City, and Winnipeg. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a local industry non-profit.

Show Location

Marriot Harbourfront

Agenda

This event will feature a full day educational conference on Saturday, November 4th. This conference is designed to help people connect with the information and experts they need to determine if cannabis is a solution for them

Topics include:

– Medical Cannabis: Physicians and Producers Perspectives
– Cooking with Cannabis
– Cannabinoidology: The Science of Medical cannabis
– Accessing Medical Cannabis
– Cannabis Community Support

DAY 2: WOMEN’S ONLY CONFERENCE

– All female speakers and panels

Limited sponsor and exhibitor space available – please contact immediately to secure space.

For more information including speakers, sponsor, and exhibitor information please visit nextexhibitions.com

Media Inquiries:

Megan Madden
780.686.8807
[email protected]

