Educational Development Corporation Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

TULSA, Okla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) today reports record first quarter net revenues and increased earnings per share results for the quarter ended May 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights Compared to the Prior Year First Quarter

Net revenues of $40.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to $38.3 million.

Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 55,100.

Earnings before income taxes were $4.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 80.8%, compared to $2.6 million.

Net earnings totaled $3.4 million, compared to $1.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 78.9%.

Earnings per share totaled $0.41, compared to $0.23, up 78.3% on a fully diluted basis.

“I am truly pleased by our record breaking fiscal 2022 first quarter sales, and the translation of those sales into significant earnings growth for our shareholders,” said Randall White, President and CEO. “This quarter’s results reflect the positive impacts from several strategic changes that were made during our fourth quarter last year. We restructured our freight contract with our small package carrier to reduce price increases and increased the minimum charges on customer orders to further offset our overall net shipping costs on each package. These changes, along with increased discounts and rebates on longer print runs with our publishers, have driven increased profitability for the quarter. We expect continued profitability from these changes, and other future strategic improvements, to further drive shareholder returns,” commented Mr. White.

Net revenues for the direct sales division, Usborne Books & More (“UBAM”), totaled $37.6 million for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2021, an increase of 1.9% from $36.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. This increase in revenues over the same quarter last year is especially relevant as the $36.9 million for quarter ended May 31st, 2020, was the Company’s largest revenue quarter at that time and reflected an increase of 41.8% over the quarter ended May 31st, 2019. Also, last year’s record quarter was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic, which suffered approximately $8 million in lost revenues from school book fairs and booth sales due to closures. We estimate the combined missed revenues from these two sales streams exceeded $30 million for the year ended February 28, 2021. The Company is confident that revenues from these two channels are returning during this fiscal year as restrictions are lifted from schools and group gatherings.

Net revenues in the Publishing division increased 128.6%, to $3.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2021, from $1.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. The Publishing divisions gross sales grew by over 132.3%, reflecting the resurgence of increased sales through retail stores.

Per Mr. White, “During the first and second quarters last year we saw an increase in demand for our products from parents needing additional content in the home. This increased demand resulted in unusually large sales volumes for what are not typically our largest quarters of the year, due to the seasonal nature of our business. The increase in revenues over the first quarter last year indicates that this increase in Usborne Books & More is sales consultant driven rather than driven by the issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. White concluded, “The Company has a strong financial position and is and expects an increase in revenues and profitability for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022.”

Once again, the board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, which will be paid on, or around, September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 24, 2021.

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

May 31, 2021 2020 NET REVENUES $ 40,807,900 $ 38,291,700 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,660,600 2,643,900 INCOME TAXES 1,222,500 712,800 NET EARNINGS $ 3,438,100 $ 1,931,100 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.23 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.10 $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 8,029,264 8,352,424 Diluted 8,481,980 8,352,424

EDC will host its First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call, including a live Q&A webcast, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM CT (4:00 PM ET). Randall White, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Dan O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will present the first quarter results and be available for questions following the presentation. Phone lines for participants will be available at (855) 639-3876. The conference ID is 9852428.

Audio replays will be available following the event at www.edcpub.com/investors.aspx.

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

