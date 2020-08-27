Educational Development Corporation Announces Renewal of Revolving Line of Credit

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) ( http://www.edcpub.com ) today announces the renewal of the revolving line of credit.

Randall White, CEO of Educational Development Corporation, announced the Company has renewed the line of credit with its lender, MidFirst Bank, for another year with a maximum revolving principal amount of $10,000,000.



Per Mr. White, “I am pleased to announce that we have renewed our line of credit with our lender for another year. Due to our recent growth, we have generated increased cash flows from operations. We ended the month of July 2020 with no borrowings on the line of credit and over $23.3 million in cash on our balance sheet. In addition, we expect our cash balances to remain strong through the fall as we experience continued growth in our UBAM division. UBAM sales are primarily generated through prepaid e-commerce orders which have a positive impact on cash flows.”

Mr. White concluded, “Having this line of credit provides additional security as we are purchasing increased inventory volumes to keep up with our recent sales growth.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, book fairs with school and public libraries as well as sales over the internet.

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Randall White, (918) 622-4522

