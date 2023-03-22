According to Market.us, the educational robots market is encouraged to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2032, revenue to index 16% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the next 10 years (between 2023 and 2032).

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global educational robots market size was accounted to be USD 1.2 billion in 2022. Based on a comprehensive market analysis, it is projected that the market will experience a significant upsurge, surpassing USD 5.10 billion by 2032. This upward trend is expected to be driven by a projected CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032.

Educational robots are used to make learning easier for students. Working with them can improve students’ communication and interpersonal skills, as well as their creativity in problem-solving. These robots are used extensively in schools and special-education institutions that offer higher education.

Key Takeaway

By Type , in 2022, the humanoid segment has generated the largest revenue share.

, in 2022, the has generated the largest revenue share. By Component , the hardware segment has dominated the market and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the has dominated the market and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Application , the Higher education segment dominated the market with 35% of the total revenue share, in 2022.

, the dominated the market with of the total revenue share, in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34%.

Educational robots create an environment in which children can interact with the environment and solve real-world problems. In this way, educational robotics can provide a great opportunity for children to engage in constructivist learning.

The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key players still struggle to recover from the losses sustained during the pandemic.

Factors affecting the growth of the Educational Robots Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Educational Robots Market. Some of these factors include:

Educational robots can make learning easier for students: Educational robots create a scenario in which children can interact with the environment and solve real-world problems. Many universities are studying collaborative robots in various medical procedures to assist doctors and surgeons.

Educational robots create a scenario in which children can interact with the environment and solve real-world problems. Many universities are studying collaborative robots in various medical procedures to assist doctors and surgeons. Rise in demand for humanoid robots: The rise in demand for humanoid robots are fueled by their advanced features and broadening array of applications in the education sector.

The rise in demand for humanoid robots are fueled by their advanced features and broadening array of applications in the education sector. Use of Robots By Universities and Community Colleges: Universities and community colleges use robots to teach students how to get into the workforce.

Universities and community colleges use robots to teach students how to get into the workforce. Advancements in Artificial Intelligence: The Educational Robots Market has seen exciting growth opportunities due to the advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

The Educational Robots Market has seen exciting growth opportunities due to the advancements in artificial intelligence technology. COVID-19 Impact: Educational robots after COVID-19 are anticipated to be strengthened by the spike in demand for Internet of Things-based user interface solutions across education sectors.

Top Trends in Global Educational Robots Market

Collaborative robots are becoming more accessible and affordable, especially for beginners, and are being used for research and education in multiple ways. Universities are exploring their potential in diverse industries, discovering new uses, enhancing existing applications, improving robot efficiency, and studying their impact on occupational safety and health.

The popularity of robots is on the rise in research and development projects with practical real-life applications. Robotic teaching is proving to be particularly beneficial for students with special learning needs, improving their communication and social skills.

Humanoid robots are in high demand due to their advanced features and their expanding range of applications in the education sector. Multiple universities are investigating the use of collaborative robots in medical procedures to assist doctors and surgeons.

Market Growth

The market’s growth is being influenced by the growing trend of digitalization. This has been accompanied by an increase in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) in education. Global governments are increasing their investment in AI and creating strategies to promote and implement its applications.

Rising public and private investments in educational infrastructure development are driving this growth. The growth of the Educational Robots Market will be supported by an increase in research and development expenditures on industrial robots.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the educational robots market with a revenue share of 34%. It is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the presence of large market vendors and the high adoption of advanced technology among educational institutes due to the growing popularity of activity-based education & changes.

The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The increase in robotics investments by both governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can explain the growth in the region’s market.

Competitive Landscape

To survive in a highly competitive market, industry leaders are embracing partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions & mergers. This allows them to expand their business footprints and is able to use agreements and other strategies. Providers are also investing heavily in R&D to develop new products and incorporate new technologies and features into their offerings.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.2 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 5.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 16% North America Revenue Share 34% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Humanoid robots are driving the market with advanced features and multiple applications in the education sector. Examples include assisting professors with class management, teaching, and assisting researchers with initiatives that have real-world implications. Due to the growing demand for learning support robots, the special education segment will see rapid revenue growth over the forecast period.

Students with special learning needs have difficulty understanding basic learning. These students can benefit from robotic teaching to improve their communication and social skills. Rising public and private investments in educational infrastructure development are driving market growth. The growth of the Educational Robots Market will be supported by an increase in research and development expenditures on industrial robots.

Market Restraints

The market growth will be impeded by the high initial investment in educational robots. The market growth will be slowed by the high research and development costs. The Educational Robots Market will also be limited by high operating and maintenance costs. Teachers will resist the use of educational robots because they fear that they might replace their jobs. This will be a significant obstacle to the market growth for educational robots.

Market Opportunities

The Educational Robots Market has seen exciting growth opportunities due to the advancements in artificial intelligence technology. Rising public and private investments in educational infrastructure development are driving this growth. The growth of the Educational Robots Market will be supported by an increase in research and development expenditures on industrial robots.

Educational robots can make students with autism more responsive while making it simpler for disabled students to interact with them – factors that will continue to fuel market expansion over the coming years. Ultimately, technological advances are driving this market growth as do rising public and private investments into infrastructural developments within education institutions.

Report Segmentation of the Educational Robots Market

Product Type Insight

The humanoid segment dominated the market, In 2022. The rise in demand for humanoid robots is fueled by their advanced features and broadening array of applications in the education sector.

Examples include assisting professors with class management, teaching, and assisting researchers with initiatives that have real-world implications. Given the positive reception that deploying humanoids as teachers has received in the educational community, the market is anticipated to draw investments in the upcoming years. For robots to effectively educate, they need to be able to communicate with humans. This aspect, which is now considered to be a serious problem with robot teachers, is the focus of technological developments made by market vendors.

Component Insight

Based on components, the global educational robotics market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment dominated the market as these Robots can carry out a Variety of Tasks. The hardware segment is characterized as a collection of sensors, actuators, power sources, and control systems. Over the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to account for a notably strong sales growth rate. These robots can carry out a variety of tasks, including movement, analysis, facial, speech, and command recognition.

Application Insight

Higher education dominated the market with 35% of the total revenue in 2022. It is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Older students are more rational and require complex input from robots. This segment is also growing in popularity due to the demand for robots in research-and-development projects that have real-life applications.

Due to the growing demand for learning support robots, the special education segment will see rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Students with special learning needs have difficulty understanding basic learning. These students can benefit from robotic teaching to improve their communication and social skills.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Based on Component

Hardware Sensor Actuator power source Control System

Software

Based on Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Other Application

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

AISoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Modular Robotics

Pal Robotics

Pitsco Inc.

Robotis

Makeblock

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Educational Robots Market

In march 2020, SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) launched Tethys, an educational platform integrated by developing an environment specially designed to teach code to students.

Cubelets Console was released by Modular Robotics in 2020. It is software that takes the place of Blockly and C programming apps and lets users program cubelets.

