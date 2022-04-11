Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Educators need a boost, here’s how to bless the ones in your life

Educators need a boost, here’s how to bless the ones in your life

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Crossroads Church launches Thank Our Educators initiative

Thank Our Educators

To learn more about #ThankOurEducators, visit crossroads.net/educators.
To learn more about #ThankOurEducators, visit crossroads.net/educators.

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than half of our educators are thinking about leaving their jobs earlier than planned, according to a National Education Association survey, and research shows more than one-third of educators have considered leaving their jobs in the past year. Who can blame them after the past two years of on-and-off virtual learning, shifts in mental health of the students they serve, and learning gaps created by the pandemic? Through all of that, these educators have continued to work hard to teach, support, and care for their students. They deserve the biggest thank you we can give! 

One way to help the educators in your life get at least some of the encouragement and support they need is to participate in Thank Our Educators week and nominate them to receive encouragement at crossroads.net/educators. And if you’re an educator yourself, please add your name to the list! No strings attached, registered educators across the country will receive prayers, encouragement and gifts to give them a boost. 

“Our educators have historically been the unsung heroes of our society, especially during the past few years,” Crossroads Online Church Mobilization Director Victor Martinez said. “It breaks our hearts that so many are so discouraged and even considering leaving the profession. This would be devastating to our country and to our future generations. We hope that our educators will feel our deep love and sincere appreciation for all the hard work they continue to do through this initiative.”

To learn more about #ThankOurEducators, visit crossroads.net/educators.

ABOUT CROSSROADS

Crossroads Church is a movement of Christ-followers who are connecting people to Jesus and changing the world. It has been ranked among the fastest-growing and largest churches in the U.S., and has grown to include participants in more than 40 countries. It’s a movement anyone can belong to no matter where they live. To learn more, visit crossroads.net, download our app or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment

  • Thank Our Educators 
CONTACT: Erin Caproni
Crossroads Church
erin.caproni@crossroads.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.