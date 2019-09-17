Breaking News
Home / Top News / E&E Exhibit Solutions® Expand to Include Corporate Events

E&E Exhibit Solutions® Expand to Include Corporate Events

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Successful business leaders understand the importance of evolving over time to stay on top of their customer’s needs. After almost 25 years in the trade show exhibit business, the founders and executive team of E&E Exhibit Solutions® announce a new direction for their business. 

“We are no longer simply an exhibit display booth design and production firm,” said Cynthia Chaddock CFO/Director of Marketing. “Over the years the marketplace has evolved, and decision makers now require us to partner with them on their corporate event planning, design, branding strategies, production and logistics.  As a result, E&E has answered the call by offering unique creative solutions that effectively supplement any themed or corporate event, meeting, product launch, or seminar.  That’s why E&E® now stands for Exhibits and Events.”

Managing an event for your company requires enormous planning and delegating. Partnering with E&E is a solid investment in the success of your event. The E&E team fills in the gaps, providing a coordinating hub for all third-party vendors, venue staff and your own team.

Their new website: Corporate Events USA (https://corporateeventsusa.com/), provides a listing of the services offers along with an extensive library of photographic examples of the types of corporate events they have designed and built. The corporate event team of E&E provides:

  • Best practice ideas amassed from years of experience across a myriad of industries
  • Access to a variety of materials (custom and rental) to meet your needs
  • A sounding board – a partner to listen to your ultimate goals, offer creative solutions to help your company maintain or attain its bleeding edge
  • Fiscal awareness; connecting the dots between what you want with what the budget allows
  • Additional support to manage on-sight labor, set-up, tear-down
  • Trouble shooting leaders who can anticipate and/or manage difficulties that often occur

“Helping support and execute our client corporate events initiative is how we enrich and grow our business relationships long term,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “Our clients that have entrusted us with producing their trade show exhibits, find it a natural and easy transition to have us handle their events.  We not only preserve their consistent brand messaging, but also help fill in the gaps.   We provide reliable event management that helps keep us both on track in advance, onsite and after the event. When you think E&E, think Exhibits and Events.”

E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas and provides exhibits and event marketing for clients nationwide. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information, visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®
Since 1995, the custom exhibits and events design professionals and award winning leaders at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create unique, memorable and functional designs for trade show displays and corporate events businesses nationwide.
Contact Information:  800-709-6935 [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.