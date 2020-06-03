Eeva Hakoranta Joins InterDigital as Chief Licensing Officer

Former head of Nokia IP business to lead InterDigital’s licensing efforts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Eeva K. Hakoranta is joining the company as Chief Licensing Officer, effective July 1.

Ms. Hakoranta joins the company from Nokia, where she led patent licensing since 2012, and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Intellectual Property and Litigation. Under her leadership, Nokia successfully concluded license agreements with substantially all of the world’s major handset manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

“InterDigital’s ability to attract someone with Eeva Hakoranta’s capabilities and track record to lead such a crucial function as licensing speaks to the strength of our technology and our position in the industry,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO. “I am thrilled that she has chosen to join us, and very much look forward to working with her as we execute on our mobile licensing program, continue to build our new CE licensing program, and explore further opportunities leveraging the tremendous research conducted at the company. Her extensive experience with our customers and her strong reputation in the licensing community will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow as one of the world’s premier research-backed technology licensing businesses.”

Prior to leading licensing, Ms. Hakoranta was director of the IPR legal team for Nokia, which she established upon joining the company in 2006. Before joining Nokia, she spent 17 years in various functions at Roschier Attorneys in Helsinki, Finland, culminating with a lead role in the firm’s IP and Technology Transactions practice. Ms. Hakoranta is regularly sought out as a speaker at major IP conferences and has been cited by most major IP publications as one of the most important and influential individuals in the industry. She holds an L.L.M. from University of Helsinki.

Ms. Hakoranta moves into the role upon the retirement of Timothy J. Berghuis, who had been Chief Licensing Officer of InterDigital since January 2018 and who joined the company in 2001.

