Effective Date of Consolidation of Shares Changed to December 13, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern Lithium Corp. (TSX-V:SNL) (FSE:SL5) (OTC:SLLTF) (“Southern” or “the Company”), announced on December 8, 2013, that its common shares will be consolidated on the basis of one (1) new common share (a “Common Share”) for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares would become effective December 11, 2017.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX.V”) has advised that they will be issuing a news bulletin today for the effective date at the market open on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 (the “Effective Date”). Consequently, the number of common shares issued will be reduced from the current 58,634,000 to 5,863,400. This announcement is pursuant to previous announcements by the Company on November 1, 2017 and on October 13, 2017.

The exercise price and number of common shares of the Company issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding stock options, warrants or other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

About Southern Lithium Corp (TSX-V:SNL) (FSE:SL5) (OTC:SLLTF)
Southern Lithium Corp. is a resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring minerals properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“David Alexander”
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Southern Lithium Corp.
David Alexander
Phone: +1.778.772.8184
Email: [email protected]

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.southernlithiumcorp.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

 

