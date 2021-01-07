Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / eFFECTOR Appoints Mike Byrnes as Chief Financial Officer

eFFECTOR Appoints Mike Byrnes as Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Alana McNulty, CFO since 2012, to serve as chief business officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development of selective translation regulation inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Mike Byrnes as chief financial officer. In addition, the company announced that Alana McNulty, who has served as both chief financial officer and chief business officer since 2019, will remain in her role as chief business officer.

“With his extensive finance experience in biotechnology companies, Mike will be a great addition to our already strong management team, which, combined with our notable progress in advancing tomivosertib and zotatifin in oncology, position eFFECTOR for significant growth in the years ahead,” said Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and CEO of eFFECTOR. “Further, I am delighted that Alana will be fully focused on a role in which she has excelled, having shown tremendous business development acumen in negotiating our partnership for eIF4E with Pfizer, which has the potential to generate more than $500 million in total payments.”

Mike Byrnes previously was senior vice president of finance at Principia Biopharma, Inc. (PRNB), which was acquired by Sanofi in September 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Byrnes served as chief financial officer of Alkahest, Inc. from May 2018 to January 2020 and chief financial officer of Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (OCRX), from December 2014 until its acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in December 2017. Mr. Byrnes served as corporate controller of Maxygen, Inc. (MAXY) from March 2010 to December 2014 and prior to that, held finance positions of increasing responsibility from 2000 to 2010 with NeurogesX (NGSX), Inc., Lipid Sciences, Inc. (LIPD) and ADAC Laboratories, Inc. (ADAC). Mr. Byrnes received his B.S.C. in finance from Santa Clara University and an M.B.A. from California State University, Hayward.

“The team at eFFECTOR is absolutely devoted to following the science with its pipeline of novel drug candidates,” noted Mr. Byrnes. “I believe eFFECTOR is poised to usher in significant growth and improve the lives of patients dealing with devastating diseases like cancer. I’m excited to join eFFECTOR and look forward to delivering value to our many stakeholders.”

About eFFECTOR

eFFECTOR is a next-generation oncology company developing a new class of targeted therapies called selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs). Tomivosertib, eFFECTOR’s MNK1/2 inhibitor is expected to enter KICKSTART, a randomized Phase 2 trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with pembrolizumab, in Q1 2021. Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is in a dose-escalation Phase 1 trial, with expansion cohorts expected to open in H1 2021. eFFECTOR has a partnership with Pfizer developing inhibitors of eIF4E.

Contacts:
Investors:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
858-366-3243
[email protected]

Media:
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Canale Communications
619-849-5377
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.