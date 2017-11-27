EFI Files its Q3 2017 Form 10-Q and Other Amended Filings

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced that it has completed its previously announced accounting evaluation relating to inventory at its Italian manufacturing subsidiary and its assessment of the effectiveness of its current and historical disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting.

The Company also announced that, today, it filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017, and its report on Form 10-K/A Amendment No. 2 for the period ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q/A Amendment No. 2 and Amendment No. 1 for the periods ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively. The Company also reported an additional material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and that the Company’s disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods.

About EFI

