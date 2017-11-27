Breaking News
EFI Files its Q3 2017 Form 10-Q and Other Amended Filings

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced that it has completed its previously announced accounting evaluation relating to inventory at its Italian manufacturing subsidiary and its assessment of the effectiveness of its current and historical disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting.

The Company also announced that, today, it filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017, and its report on Form 10-K/A Amendment No. 2 for the period ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q/A Amendment No. 2 and Amendment No. 1 for the periods ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively. The Company also reported an additional material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and that the Company’s disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods.

About EFI       
EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. 

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI’s businesses, please refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EFI’s Investor Relations Department by phone at 650-357-3828 or by email at [email protected] or EFI’s Investor Relations website at www.efi.com.

