The company unveils a broad range of transformative, sustainable inkjet innovations, setting new industry standards

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. today unveiled a wide array of innovative solutions in inkjet printing for packaging, display graphics, and textiles, all on display at its stand at drupa 2024, opening today and running through 7 June at Messe Düsseldorf. EFI is located in Hall 9, Stand A20-1 at the show.

“Our return to drupa brings some of the most transformative announcements in EFI history,” said Frank Pennisi, CEO of EFI. “We’re excited to use this opportunity to launch groundbreaking innovations, like the world’s first full-colour, on-demand right-sized box system, and true water-based single-pass inkjet technology for corrugated printing. The solutions on our stand present game-changing opportunities that visitors can implement today and plan for tomorrow to future-proof their businesses in a highly competitive and rapidly changing marketplace.”

Revolutionary innovations and announcements

EFI is unveiling two new solutions at drupa, as well as announcing disruptive developments for existing solutions. Featured live at EFI’s stand is the must-see Packsize® EFI™ X5® Nozomi, the world’s first full-colour, on-demand, right-sized box system. It prints, cuts, creases, glues, and erects customized boxes at rates as fast as one box every six seconds with high-resolution graphics, all in a single, streamlined solution – a truly astonishing new offering for the corrugated packaging industry.

In other packaging news, EFI announced the EFI Nozomi 14000 AQ true water-based, single-pass inkjet technology for corrugated packaging and displays. EFI Genuine Water-based Inks offer packaging producers another choice for their corrugated applications and are compliant with the European Printing Ink Association (EuPIA), Swiss Ordinance RS817.023.21, and Nestlé Guidance Note & European directives on packaging inks. “Our aqueous, single-pass inkjet technology sets a new standard for corrugated packaging with vibrant, high-quality, and eco-friendly printing,” said Evandro Matteucci, VP/GM inkjet packaging and building materials. “This innovation ensures compliance with some of the most stringent regulations while enabling businesses to meet customer demands swiftly and efficiently.”

EFI also announced the EFI Nozomi 12000 MP single-pass LED inkjet technology for direct-to-metal printing. Specifically designed for printing on metal, aluminium, and tinplate packaging, the metal packaging industry can now benefit from highly flexible, industrial inkjet printing with the advanced capabilities, efficiencies and sustainable technology built for 24/7 production. Guests can see a selection of application samples at EFI’s stand.

A second brand-new, must-see printer on display is the production-level EFI VUTEk® X5r superwide roll-to-roll LED inkjet printer. This new five-metre press marks a milestone in nearly independent operation, thanks to carefully integrated automation, software, and hardware that support full-shift unattended printing, deliver a complete print-to-finished-graphic workflow system, and take image quality at production-level speeds to new levels. The printer is running at the EFI stand for live demonstrations through the show.

In the last of EFI’s single-pass developments, the company has also announced the new 1.7-metre-wide EFI Nozomi 17000 SD single-pass LED inkjet printer for sign and display. The super-high-speed, high-quality production capabilities of EFI Nozomi SD single-pass LED printers offer users the opportunity to significantly improve speed to market and increase profitability.

Rounding out EFI’s new solutions is EFInsight™, cloud-based intelligence that optimizes the operational efficiency and TCO of the user’s EFI packaging, display graphics, or textile digital inkjet printing systems with powerful cloud-based data collection, analytics, reporting, proactive maintenance, and process control tools. Currently available for new EFI Nozomi single-pass printers for packaging, EFInsight offers real-time data collection, advanced analytics, and comprehensive reporting tools, providing invaluable insights into the economics of the production process. Proactive maintenance and diagnostics features ensure peak performance levels while robust process control tools fine-tune printing operations for optimal results, maximising their inkjet printer investment. drupa visitors can get demonstrations of EFInsight at EFI’s stand.

Proven industry-leading technology on display

Visitors to EFI’s stand can also see many of the company’s existing industry-leading solutions, such as:

EFI VUTEk Q3h XP high-speed hybrid flatbed/roll-fed inkjet printer, providing the highest-quality imaging and flexible and versatile production-level printing with the most advanced high-speed automation options EFI has ever offered.

EFI Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass printer for sign and display applications, giving users the opportunity to significantly improve speed to market and increase profitability with a wide range of substrates.

EFI VUTEk FabriVU 340i+ dye sublimation soft signage inkjet printer with inline fixation, allowing you to direct print to fabric and sublimate inline, in one step, for production runs that are immediately ready for finishing and shipping – all at the lowest acquisition cost and lowest total cost of ownership.

EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA water-based pigment solution that eliminates the need for pre-treatment, steaming, washing, or stentering. It reduces costs by eliminating large, pre-treated fabric stock and ancillary equipment, and uses less energy, water and chemicals throughout the entire process. This truly sustainable, all-in-one solution delivers faster turnaround times for the on-demand delivery of multiple textile applications with an end-to-end digital textile workflow powered by Inèdit.

“Our outstanding team has worked hard to make our drupa exhibition one of the hottest places on the show floor, with both new and proven solutions,” Pennisi added. “We wanted our stand to show that no other exhibitor at drupa can bring together such a comprehensive, stunning array of disruptive solutions that offer the ultimate in performance, profitability, and customer satisfaction. We’re not just here to preview future concepts; our solutions are available to order right now, at drupa. Our experts are ready to help you better understand which offerings are best for your business and how you can benefit from unparalleled versatility and unrivalled quality whether working in packaging, display graphics, or textiles.”

