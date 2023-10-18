Wide range of leading-edge, Fiery-driven superwide-format and super-high-speed solutions on display with access to EFI experts for visitors looking to take their businesses to the next level

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc., today began exhibiting a full range of printing solutions for the sign and display graphics, packaging and textile markets in booth C-2646 at the PRINTING United Expo, running this week through October 20 in Atlanta. The Londonderry, N.H.-based company is featuring its leading portfolio of industrial inkjet technology, including advanced sign and display graphics, roll-to-roll, hybrid, soft-signage and single pass printers – as well as industrial textile solutions.

“We are excited to be back at PRINTING United,” said Ken Hanulec, EFI’s vice president of worldwide marketing. “It’s a wonderful community, and the biggest opportunity we have in North America to connect and showcase all our latest innovations across multiple verticals. From updates to our single-pass technology to new applications, visitors will be excited about what we have to share.”

“We’re also happy to have Fiery, LLC joining us in our booth this year, speaking with visitors about the benefits of Fiery-driven printers and showing them live demonstrations of the value of Fiery ® DFEs and workflows,” Hanulec said.

Visitors to the EFI booth will see a selection of EFI sign and display graphics printers, including:

The EFI VUTEk ® Q3r roll-to-roll LED printer that provides a complete print-to-finished graphic workflow, from RIP to finished product on the same platform. This 3.5-meter roll-to-roll solution prints at up to 6,006 square feet per hour and features true resolution up to 1200 dpi with white and clear ink printing together. The clear ink, EFI’s UltraClear Coat, is a versatile spot or full clear coat ink available with EFI LED roll-to-roll printers that can be used for decorative, high-quality effects on prints or as a final coating helps protect graphics against abrasion, chemicals and fading. UltraClear Coat prints inline, simultaneously with the image – without slowing down production speeds in certain printer models – in gloss or matte finishes.

Q3r roll-to-roll LED printer that provides a complete print-to-finished graphic workflow, from RIP to finished product on the same platform. This 3.5-meter roll-to-roll solution prints at up to 6,006 square feet per hour and features true resolution up to 1200 dpi with white and clear ink printing together. The clear ink, EFI’s UltraClear Coat, is a versatile spot or full clear coat ink available with EFI LED roll-to-roll printers that can be used for decorative, high-quality effects on prints or as a final coating helps protect graphics against abrasion, chemicals and fading. UltraClear Coat prints inline, simultaneously with the image – without slowing down production speeds in certain printer models – in gloss or matte finishes. The 3.4-meter EFI VUTEk FabriVU ® 340i+ with inline fixation is an innovative dye-sublimation printer ideal for soft-signage production, delivering outstanding image quality and direct printing to fabric with inline sublimation in one step. It features four-color printing, speeds of up to 5,172 square feet per hour, and ultra-high resolution up to 2,400 dpi. The FabriVU 340i+ printer also opens the door to other textile-based printing applications for sign and display graphics businesses looking to add new products to the mix.

340i+ with inline fixation is an innovative dye-sublimation printer ideal for soft-signage production, delivering outstanding image quality and direct printing to fabric with inline sublimation in one step. It features four-color printing, speeds of up to 5,172 square feet per hour, and ultra-high resolution up to 2,400 dpi. The FabriVU 340i+ printer also opens the door to other textile-based printing applications for sign and display graphics businesses looking to add new products to the mix. The high-productivity 3.2-meter EFI VUTEk h5 hybrid roll/flatbed LED printer delivers outstanding image quality up to 1,200 dpi and high throughput at speeds up to 109 boards per hour. With its automated media handling options, including ¾ automated media loading and stacker systems and super duty winders, the VUTEk h5 printer is ready to meet the needs of high-volume sign and display graphics producers.

The 3.2-meter EFI Pro 30h flatbed/roll-fed LED printer is ideal for business targeting production sign and display graphics as a growth opportunity. It prints on a wide variety of substrates at speeds up to 2,477 square feet per hour, features four colors plus dual channels of white standard, and prints in resolutions up to 1,200 dpi.

Experience EFI Super-High-Speed Printing

EFI’s booth will also feature interactive video and sample walls of the market-leading EFI Nozomi single-pass technology for corrugated packaging and the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA pigment solution – an all-in-one solution for water-based pigment printing that simplifies the entire textile printing process to one step, eliminating the need for ancillary equipment for pre- and post-treatment. By significantly reducing water, energy and chemicals consumption in the overall process, customers can now obtain a truly sustainable, direct-to-fabric printing solution.

Whether printing on corrugated, textile, or materials for display graphics, EFI has a super-high-speed printer to help customers transform higher-volume analog work to more efficient, sustainable and versatile digital production.

Fiery On Board

Fiery, LLC, will also be co-exhibiting at EFI’s booth, showcasing the latest digital front ends (DFEs) and workflow products designed to fuel production profitability with industry-leading print performance. Attendees will see demonstrations of Fiery’s 2023 Pinnacle Award-winning products – Fiery Command WorkStation, Fiery Impose, and Fiery Digital Factory. In addition, Fiery DFEs will be driving all of the on-site printing equipment in the booth, allowing attendees to experience the difference Fiery DFEs provide in improving efficiencies and ensuring vibrant colors across printing applications. EFI printers and Fiery DFEs deliver a winning combination that positions print providers for success in display graphics and industrial printing applications.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. (www.efi.com)

About Fiery LLC

Fiery, LLC is the leading provider of digital front ends (DFEs) and workflow solutions for the growing industrial and graphic arts print industries. With a customer base that includes over 2 million DFEs sold globally, the company offers innovative software and cloud-based technologies that deliver fast performance, stunning color, and exceptional print quality across a broad range of production printing devices.

Fiery DFEs are installed in a diverse range of industry segments, including commercial print, packaging, signs and display graphics, ceramics, building materials, textiles, and other specialty applications. With over 30 years of excellent support and service, Fiery has built an unmatched community of customers, dealers and partners.

