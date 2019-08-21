Efinix® and Centron Technology Partner to Extend Distribution of Efinix’s Trion® FPGA Silicon Platform in Korea

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Efinix ®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies, and Centron Technology , a design consulting and manufacturer of Electronics Engineering Systems, today announced a partnership to distribute Efinix’s Trion® FPGA silicon platform in Korea.

“Demand for Trion FPGAs is rapidly growing, especially in Asia,” said Itsu Wang, Efinix’s VP of sales and business development responsible for Asia outside of China. “Korea and its innovation represent a significant opportunity and Centron Technology’s market presence and experience will play a pivotal role in delivering our Trion FPGA silicon platform to customers driving the future of edge AI computing.”

“The response and adoption to Efinix’s FPGA technology is powerful and impressive,” said Ken D. Lee, CEO and general manager of Centron Technology. “We are already experiencing momentum in design, both engagements and customer wins. Couple that with our lengthy track record and expertise in Korea, we believe this partnership is a winning combination.”

One of those wins is Gilgaon, a design service house based in Korea focused on FPGA design, PCB design, firmware and applications. Gilgaon is using Trion FPGAs to develop a display interface conversion with built-in Timing Controller which will be used in a luxury sedan developed by a European automaker.

“The performance of Trion FPGAs is tremendous,” said Jungho Cha, CTO of Gilgaon. “Efinix’s technology is not only a major breakthrough for the next wave of innovation, but the ease-of-use and robust capabilities made its adoption smooth and effortless.”

In addition to FPGA distribution experience, Centron Technology’s design consulting and manufacturing services are taking advantage of Trion FPGAs’ low power, small form factor, and the Efinity® Integrated Development Environment to engage with customers across Korea.

About Efinix

Efinix, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com .

About Centron Technology Inc

Centron Technology Inc is a design consulting and manufacturer of Electronics Engineering Systems and representative and distribution of semiconductors in Korea, with technical oriented sales professionals and experienced field Application Engineers. For more information, visit http://www.ccentron.com .