Efinix™ and SMIC Quickly Deliver the First Quantum™-Accelerated Silicon Product

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EfinixTM has received silicon product samples for its first QuantumTM-accelerated programmable product platform, announced jointly today by Efinix, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”) (NYSE:SMI) (SEHK:981), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China. Built on SMIC’s 40nm process, Efinix achieved this milestone with record breaking efficiency – going from product development using SMIC’s Physical Design Kit (PDK) to system validation of the samples in less than six months.

“This is the first time Efinix has worked with SMIC, and I am impressed by the strong support they provided. SMIC’s business and technical engagement with us created a strong foundation for our development success,” said Sammy Cheung, co-founder, CEO, and president of Efinix. “Now we can focus on our 2018 production milestones and swiftly deploy our first Quantum-accelerated product line to serve high-volume markets worldwide.”

Efinix’s Quantum programmable technology delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional programmable technologies. This disruptive advantage enables Efinix’s silicon products to compete in high-growth markets such as custom logic, deep learning, and compute acceleration.

“SMIC’s 40nm Low Leakage platform has already been in mass production for over five years. It has more than 220 products. We are excited to be working with Efinix to develop the Quantum programmable technology on our advanced and reliable platform,” said Sunny Hui, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at SMIC. “FPGA programmable products are technically challenging to develop, but Efinix’s Quantum technology made it straightforward. We look forward to working with Efinix to deliver its first product line to production and to support joint developments in the near future.”

“This is an unprecedented level of efficiency in programmable product development. It sets the development time standard for the industry,” said Bill Hata, former senior vice president of Worldwide Operations and Engineering at Altera Corporation (now part of Intel). Hata has more than 30 years of semiconductor industry experience and serves on Efinix’s Advisory Board. “This capability is made possible by the silicon process agnostic nature of the Quantum architecture. Unlike leading FPGAs, this technology does not require silicon process customization to boost performance and logic element (LE) density.”

Efinix is currently working with a few enabling customers. Details of the first phase of Quantum-accelerated product line will be released in the first quarter of 2018.

About Efinix

Efinix is an innovator in programmable products platforms and technologies. The company’s Quantum programmable technology enables advanced programmable silicon products in the ASIC, ASSP, and FPGA segments. With Quantum’s Power-Performance-Area advantage, Efinix products address the needs of high-volume, low-power, and small form-factor products for applications in custom logic, compute acceleration, and deep learning. Efinix’s joint development activities, which focus on infrastructure, data centers, and advanced silicon processes, further amplify the company’s leadership in the programmable industry.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”) (NYSE:SMI) (SEHK:981) is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm mega-fab in Shanghai; a 300mm mega-fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin; additionally, in Italy SMIC has a majority-owned 200mm fab. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit http://www.smics.com.

