Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Efinix® Announces Availability of Three RISC-V® SoCs

Efinix® Announces Availability of Three RISC-V® SoCs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced availability of a series of three software defined, SoCs based on the popular RISC-V® core.

The three designs have been optimized for Efinix’s Trion® family of FPGAs and provide a range of compute and I/O capabilities in devices from the T8 to the T120. To learn more, visit: https://www.efinixinc.com/products-riscv.html.

“RISC-V is a versatile and efficient embedded compute solution,” said Mark Oliver, senior director of marketing at Efinix.  “Based on Charles Papon’s powerful and efficient VexRiscv design, our Trion® family of SoCs delivers pre-optimized RISC-V cores across the entire Trion FPGA product line from the cost optimized T8 right up to the T120.  Users can now easily create and deploy entire SoCs including embedded compute, I/O and custom functionality.”

For ease of use, the SoCs are preconfigured with a RISC-V core, memory, a range of I/O and have interfaces for embedding user functions.  In this way, designers can easily create entire systems that include embedded compute and user defined accelerators within the same FPGA.

“Since winning the RISC-V Soft CPU contest in 2018 and the Linux support addition, the VexRiscv core has been rising in popularity inside the open source community,” said Charles Papon, the designer of VexRiscv.  “Optimizing the core into pre-defined configurations on the Trion family of FPGAs will give a much larger number of designers a turnkey and cost-effective way to access the power of the core in a broad variety of system designs.”

Efinix RISC-V SoCs come with a complete set of tools for compiling and debugging application code on the RISC-V core along with example applications and tutorials.  They are compatible with the entire suite of Efinix development and evaluation boards and can be instantiated using the standard Efinity® tool flow.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA silicon platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for Efinix

206.300.9134

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.