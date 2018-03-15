eFUEL EFN CORPORATION Shareholder Update  

WILDWOOD, Fla., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via OTC PR Wire — eFUEL EFN CORPORATION (OTC:EFLN) has been working non-stop and the company has many catalysts. We at “EFLN” are putting a great plan together to build more revenue, profits, and shareholder value.



Three large initiatives the company has been working on are as follows:

EFLN is working with Euro American Finance Network (EAFN) to get finance for construction projects in several phases

CE removal

Uplist to a higher exchange

The company EFLN Gold Coin mould is completed, and the pre-orders are getting ready to be delivered. As you may know, the company is currently working on an online payment system and also integrating with LitePay using Blockchain technology.



The company also believes its price is being manipulated by “naked shorting” from the Market Makers. The lawyers are investigating trades by the Market Makers, especially trades from these past few months. In addition to this, the company is looking into investigating several members of the IHUB EFLN Message Board for continuously posting erroneous and negative statements about the company and its leadership team.



Lastly, the company’s legal team is still in the process of trying to get the Caveat Emptor removed by Otcmarkets. The necessary paperwork has already been filed. “The company finds the delay in the removal of the Caveat Emptor unacceptable,” states eFUEL’s CEO, Ljubica Stefanovic. She continues, “The company and shareholders deserve better service from Otcmarkets!”



As a reminder, the Stefanovic families continuing to purchase outstanding shares until holdings reach 90% of the outstanding shares and also the company has 1.6 billion shares that are restricted to $1. EFLN is also planning to uplist to higher exchange in the near future. More details to come.



Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statement of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company’s actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “expect,” “intends,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



eFUEL EFN CORPORATION

EFLN Investor Relations

www.efuelefncorporation.com

Ph: 352-399-6278 [email protected]