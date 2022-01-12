eGain Achieves FedRAMP Authorization with IRS sponsorship

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). eGain’s sponsoring agency is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS is modernizing taxpayer experience with eGain’s digital-first, knowledge automation solutions.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. It enables government agencies to rapidly leverage mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

eGain FedRAMP solution uniquely enables government agencies to easily deliver digital-first experiences at scale – powered by AI, knowledge, and analytics. No other provider offers as comprehensive a set of product capabilities on an open, secure cloud platform as eGain does to digitally transform citizen experiences and empower associates.

“We are delighted to achieve FedRAMP authorization and thank the IRS for sponsoring us,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Digitalization of government is a priority for the Biden administration and we look forward to partnering with innovative agencies like the IRS in this mission.”

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

