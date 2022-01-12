Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / eGain Achieves FedRAMP Authorization with IRS sponsorship

eGain Achieves FedRAMP Authorization with IRS sponsorship

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). eGain’s sponsoring agency is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS is modernizing taxpayer experience with eGain’s digital-first, knowledge automation solutions.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. It enables government agencies to rapidly leverage mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

eGain FedRAMP solution uniquely enables government agencies to easily deliver digital-first experiences at scale – powered by AI, knowledge, and analytics. No other provider offers as comprehensive a set of product capabilities on an open, secure cloud platform as eGain does to digitally transform citizen experiences and empower associates.

“We are delighted to achieve FedRAMP authorization and thank the IRS for sponsoring us,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Digitalization of government is a priority for the Biden administration and we look forward to partnering with innovative agencies like the IRS in this mission.”

More information

  • eGain FedRAMP Listing
  • eGain for Government
  • eGain Product Suite
  • eGain Innovation in 30 Days™

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.