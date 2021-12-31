eGain announces 2021 EMEA Partner Award winners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for EMEA.

Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet™ partner network has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in the enterprise and government sectors.

The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for EMEA are:

Partner of the Year, 2021: BT

New Partner of the Year, 2021: Connect

“Our expanding partner ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions,” said Hugo De Pree, VP of Sales, EMEA. “Congratulations to BT and Connect on this achievement and we look forward to working together in 2022 and beyond!”

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

