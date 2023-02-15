SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that its eGain Knowledge Hub solution is now integrated with Microsoft Teams™. The certified connector leverages eGain’s BYO (Bring Your Own) architecture for no-code integration and easy deployment.

Per McKinsey, knowledge workers waste 19% of their workday looking for information, not including the additional time spent in recreating knowledge they could not find.

Integrated with Microsoft Teams™, eGain Knowledge Hub automates routine employee queries on policies, procedures, and functional knowhow. Powered by AI and ML, the eGain Virtual Assistant asks clarifying questions, where needed, to better understand user intent and delivers personalized answers from the eGain Knowledge Base which also federates across SharePoint repositories. The solution allows the conversation to be transitioned with full context to live chat, where subject matter experts handle the queries on eGain’s Advisor Desktop, while the user gets their questions answered from within Teams.

“One of the biggest elephants in the room that saps performance is the time employees spend looking for knowledge,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “eGain Knowledge Hub will help seal this productivity drain for Enterprise Teams users.”

eGain link on the Microsoft AppSource: http://bit.ly/40NWzQI

eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/

Integration overview: https://bit.ly/3lhhn2A

