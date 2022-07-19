eGain Knowledge Hub™ Connects with Microsoft SharePoint™ to Unleash Business Value from Content

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that its award-winning solution for knowledge management—eGain Knowledge Hub—now natively connects with Microsoft SharePoint.

Enterprises have made big investments in SharePoint, adding 100 petabytes of new content each month, according to Microsoft. While Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Systems such as SharePoint are focused on streamlining collaboration, content creation, and storage management, they present an untapped automation opportunity to guide users to personalized answers. This is especially valuable for contact center agents in the moment of truth when they have a customer on the line.

Powered by AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub offers a rich, one-stop knowledge solution for the digital-first, remote-first era. With this connector, the eGain Knowledge Hub serves relevant answers by tapping into multiple SharePoint repositories, intelligently enriching results that are based on its own content.

“Clients tell us that Sharepoint builds content silos across their enterprise,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our connector will help them unlock business value from their SharePoint content.”

More information
Microsoft AppSource:  https://bit.ly/3AKs6Zk
eGain Marketplace:  https://bit.ly/3yBG50x
eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/
eGain Knowledge Innovation in 30 Days™: https://bit.ly/3z0g9fB

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

