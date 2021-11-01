eGain Knowledge Hub™ Now Available on Genesys® AppFoundry™

Breaking News
Embedded in the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys™ delivers proactive knowledge and AI conversational guidance to empower contact center agents

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its award-winning solution for knowledge management—eGain Knowledge Hub™—is now available on Genesys™ AppFoundry.

“Timely and contextual knowledge presented to agents in a clear and concise form is a pipe dream for most service environments, yet without it the service experience will always be in jeopardy. Agents typically have to access knowledge from multiple disparate sources and read it while simultaneously listening to the customer and navigating the intended CRM process flow. Knowledge is an underemphasized aspect of experience design and demands a higher prioritization,” wrote Jim Davies of Gartner® in a recent research note.*

“Gartner analysts have previously cited knowledge management (KM) as the No. 1 technology for enhancing the three main customer service perspectives of operational performance, CX and employee experience,” he continued.

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys empowers all agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Genesys desktop, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.

“Our clients are really excited about the agent experience impact of this seamless integration,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to delivering our top-rated knowledge solution via the Genesys AppFoundry.”

More information
eGain on Genesys AppFoundry: https://bit.ly/3GybMLl
eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-software-for-genesys-cloud/
eGain Digital Customer Engagement™ Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

*Gartner, “Managing the Customer Service Experience” Jim Davies, Report ID G00755714, 16 September 16, 2021.

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

GlobeNewswire
