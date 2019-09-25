eGain Makes Disruptive Free Chatbot and Digital Desktop Offer for Upcoming Annual Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, is offering free, working customer service chatbots at its Experience 360 ™ conference on October 15, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago. Attendance is free at the event, featuring at-scale success stories from Fortune 500 clients who have transformed customer, agent, and business stakeholder experiences, AX + BX + CX = DX™.

Chatbot Offer: The eGain starter bot makes it hyper-easy for business stakeholders to experience AI that works, at no cost and no IT involvement. It can be deployed across customer touchpoints, including website, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and SMS. Digital Desktop Offer: eGain is also offering a working digital agent desktop to try out at no charge. Designed for digital-first, omnichannel conversations, the desktop orchestrates engagement in tandem with existing systems of record like CRM and call center platforms.

Both workshops have limited spots. eGain experts will start working with attendees on pre-workshops tasks in the week leading up to the conference.

“These offers raise the bar in making it easy to digitalize self-service and the agent desktop,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our clients are delighted with the ease and depth of our omnichannel engagement solutions, infused with robust AI and rich knowledge capabilities.”

On the agenda also is a visionary presentation on what contact centers will look like in 2025 and how CX leaders can future-proof their operations for this change. The event will feature a demo lounge, easy access to experts, product conversations during breaks, and a cocktail reception.

Highlights

Keynote address

Easy Experiences, Invisible Technology

Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

Thought leadership

Contact Center 2025

Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Digital transformation journeys with eGain

Comcast with digital engagement

Union Bank with knowledge management

Lands’ End with omnichannel engagement, virtual assistant, and knowledge management

Next practices and ideas

AI to Boost the Topline in Financial Services

Run, Change, Transform Experiences

The Messaging Hub for Customer Engagement: What, Why, and How

Agent Desktop Transformation: From the Phone Age to The Digital Age

Top Reasons Why Chatbots Fail and How to Avoid Them

Demo lounge and expert access (open all day)

Product and design conversations (during breaks)

How to register

Visit https://hd.egain.com/exp19/experience360.html.

