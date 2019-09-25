Breaking News
Home / Top News / eGain Makes Disruptive Free Chatbot and Digital Desktop Offer for Upcoming Annual Conference

eGain Makes Disruptive Free Chatbot and Digital Desktop Offer for Upcoming Annual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, is offering free, working customer service chatbots at its Experience 360™ conference on October 15, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago. Attendance is free at the event, featuring at-scale success stories from Fortune 500 clients who have transformed customer, agent, and business stakeholder experiences, AX + BX + CX = DX™.

  1. Chatbot Offer: The eGain starter bot makes it hyper-easy for business stakeholders to experience AI that works, at no cost and no IT involvement. It can be deployed across customer touchpoints, including website, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.
  2. Digital Desktop Offer: eGain is also offering a working digital agent desktop to try out at no charge. Designed for digital-first, omnichannel conversations, the desktop orchestrates engagement in tandem with existing systems of record like CRM and call center platforms.

Both workshops have limited spots. eGain experts will start working with attendees on pre-workshops tasks in the week leading up to the conference.

“These offers raise the bar in making it easy to digitalize self-service and the agent desktop,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our clients are delighted with the ease and depth of our omnichannel engagement solutions, infused with robust AI and rich knowledge capabilities.”

On the agenda also is a visionary presentation on what contact centers will look like in 2025 and how CX leaders can future-proof their operations for this change. The event will feature a demo lounge, easy access to experts, product conversations during breaks, and a cocktail reception.

Highlights

Keynote address

Easy Experiences, Invisible Technology
Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

Thought leadership

Contact Center 2025
Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Digital transformation journeys with eGain

  • Comcast with digital engagement
  • Union Bank with knowledge management
  • Lands’ End with omnichannel engagement, virtual assistant, and knowledge management

Next practices and ideas

  • AI to Boost the Topline in Financial Services
  • Run, Change, Transform Experiences
  • The Messaging Hub for Customer Engagement: What, Why, and How
  • Agent Desktop Transformation: From the Phone Age to The Digital Age
  • Top Reasons Why Chatbots Fail and How to Avoid Them
  • Demo lounge and expert access (open all day)
  • Product and design conversations (during breaks)

How to register

Visit https://hd.egain.com/exp19/experience360.html.

Note: All sessions are subject to change without notice.

About eGain

eGain omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Cynthia Tu
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 408 636 4505

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.