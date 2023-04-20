SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement today announced the release of “Knowledge Management For Dummies, eGain Special Edition”, published by John Wiley & Sons. Available in both e-book and print formats, this first and only book of its kind demystifies knowledge management (KM) in the enterprise and provides tips and best practices for success. Also included are real-world case studies of knowledge-powered value creation at scale.

Per Gartner, KM is the #1 technology that can improve CX (customer experience), EX (employee experience), and operational performance all at once. However, the term means different things to different people, sometimes limiting its potential for business value. This book clarifies what KM really is and how it has evolved with the advance of technologies such as AI and ML. While the book is focused on the customer service and CX use-case, KM can be leveraged across other business functions in the enterprise as well.

Among the contents of the book are:

Definition of modern knowledge

Making the business case

Exploring use-cases

Succeeding with KM

Selecting the technology and solution partner

“Looking at our client success, we are not surprised by the assessment of the power of KM by industry analysts,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “This booklet goes beyond theory and illustrates how to achieve that success with a proven technology and best-practice recipe.”

More Information

Knowledge Management For Dummies, eGain Special Edition e-book: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-for-dummies/

Related links eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/ eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/

Print edition Available at industry trade shows



About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

