SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), a leading knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We delivered another quarter of record revenue, ahead of our guidance and consensus estimates, and generated over $7 million in cash from operations,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “While sales cycles continue to lengthen in the current environment, market interest in knowledge-powered customer engagement remains high.”

“Last week, we announced eGain Instant Answers™, a radically simple experience powered by Generative AI technology for knowledge users. Exciting innovation like this position us well as business conditions improve.”

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $25.6 million, up 11% year over year (15% in constant currency).

SaaS revenue was $23.4 million, up 15% year over year (18% in constant currency).

GAAP net loss was $104,000, or $0.00 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net loss of $826,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q2 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share on a basic and $0.09 per share on a diluted basis in Q2 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $7.4 million, or 29% operating cash flow margin.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.9 million, compared to $68.5 million in Q2 2022.

Fiscal 2023 First Six Months Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $50.4 million, up 13% year over year (17% in constant currency).

SaaS revenue was $46.1 million, up 16% year over year (20% in constant currency).

GAAP net loss was $120,000, or $0.00 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net loss of $275,000, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis in Q2 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic basis and $0.11 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share on a basic and $0.17 per share on a diluted basis in Q2 2022.

Cash provided from operations was $8.2 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 16%.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2023, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $23.0 million to $23.5 million.

Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $23.5 million to $24.0 million.

GAAP net loss of $1.2 million to $1.6 million, or $0.04 to $0.05 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1.6 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $125,000.

Non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $400,000, or $0.00 to $0.01 per share.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2023 full year ending June 30, 2023, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $97.0 million to $99.0 million.

Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $100.0 million to $102.0 million.

GAAP net loss of $700,000 to $2.7 million, or $0.02 to $0.08 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $7.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $600,000.

Non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million to $6.3 million, or $0.13 to $0.20 per share.

Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 32.3 million for the full fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP total revenue that is only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends and non-GAAP net income. The non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our income tax provision and believes the change in our income tax provision would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this presentation includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP total revenue, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to eGain’s projected total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,867 $ 72,173 Restricted cash 7 7 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $166 and $123 as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 16,470 26,961 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,423 1,487 Prepaid expenses 2,135 2,612 Other current assets 609 895 Total current assets 101,511 104,135 Property and equipment, net 863 831 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,277 3,850 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 2,831 3,136 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,007 871 Total assets $ 122,675 $ 126,009 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,196 $ 1,706 Accrued compensation 6,437 8,708 Accrued liabilities 5,095 4,926 Operating lease liabilities 1,005 1,044 Deferred revenue 41,768 45,638 Total current liabilities 55,501 62,022 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,968 3,785 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,042 2,537 Other long-term liabilities 793 808 Total liabilities 61,304 69,152 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 – authorized: 60,000 shares; outstanding: 32,131 and 31,930 shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 397,998 393,157 Notes receivable from stockholders (96 ) (95 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,893 ) (2,687 ) Accumulated deficit (333,670 ) (333,550 ) Total stockholders’ equity 61,371 56,857 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 122,675 $ 126,009

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 23,614 $ 21,306 $ 46,537 $ 41,451 Professional services 1,986 1,787 3,826 3,092 Total revenue 25,600 23,093 50,363 44,543 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 4,424 3,521 8,402 7,008 Cost of professional services 2,328 2,580 4,632 4,392 Total cost of revenue 6,752 6,101 13,034 11,400 Gross profit 18,848 16,992 37,329 33,143 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,188 6,186 14,062 11,795 Sales and marketing 8,895 8,155 18,354 15,558 General and administrative 2,552 3,281 5,370 5,730 Total operating expenses 18,635 17,622 37,786 33,083 Income (loss) from operations 213 (630 ) (457 ) 60 Interest income 529 2 815 4 Other income (expense), net (545 ) (29 ) 265 (19 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 197 (657 ) 623 45 Income tax provision (301 ) (169 ) (743 ) (320 ) Net loss $ (104 ) $ (826 ) $ (120 ) $ (275 ) Per share information: Loss per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 32,018 31,430 31,975 31,355 Diluted 32,018 31,430 31,975 31,355 Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 412 $ 1,006 $ 842 $ 1,524 Research and development 553 988 1,124 1,527 Sales and marketing 292 750 823 1,259 General and administrative 514 1,077 1,047 1,618 Total stock-based compensation $ 1,771 $ 3,821 $ 3,836 $ 5,928

eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from operations $ 213 $ (630 ) $ (457 ) $ 60 Add: Stock-based compensation 1,771 3,821 3,836 5,928 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,984 $ 3,191 $ 3,379 $ 5,988 Net loss $ (104 ) $ (826 ) $ (120 ) $ (275 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 1,771 3,821 3,836 5,928 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,667 $ 2,995 $ 3,716 $ 5,653 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 32,018 31,430 31,975 31,355 Diluted 32,870 32,745 32,881 32,753

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2022 2021 Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 23,429 $ 20,451 15% 18% Legacy revenue 185 855 (78%) (76%) GAAP subscription 23,614 21,306 11% 15% GAAP professional services 1,986 1,787 11% 14% Total GAAP revenue $ 25,600 $ 23,093 11% 15% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 23,429 $ 20,451 15% 18% Professional Services 1,986 1,787 11% 14% Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 25,415 $ 22,238 14% 18% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 4,424 $ 3,521 Non-GAAP subscription $ 4,424 $ 3,521 GAAP professional services $ 2,328 $ 2,580 Add back: Stock-based compensation (412 ) (1,006 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,916 $ 1,574 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,752 $ 6,101 Add back: Stock-based compensation (412 ) (1,006 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,340 $ 5,095 24% 28% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 19,190 $ 17,785 Non-GAAP professional services 70 213 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,260 $ 17,998 7% 11% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 7,188 $ 6,186 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (553 ) (988 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,635 $ 5,198 28% 31% GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,895 $ 8,155 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (292 ) (750 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,603 $ 7,405 16% 20% GAAP general and administrative $ 2,552 $ 3,281 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (514 ) (1,077 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 2,038 $ 2,204 (8%) (5%) GAAP operating expenses $ 18,635 $ 17,622 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,359 ) (2,815 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 17,276 $ 14,807 17% 20%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2022 2021 Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 46,057 $ 39,645 16% 20% Legacy revenue 480 1,806 (73%) (69%) GAAP subscription 46,537 41,451 12% 16% GAAP professional services 3,826 3,092 24% 28% Total GAAP revenue $ 50,363 $ 44,543 13% 17% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 46,057 $ 39,645 16% 20% Professional Services 3,826 3,092 24% 28% Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 49,883 $ 42,737 17% 21% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 8,402 $ 7,008 Non-GAAP subscription $ 8,402 $ 7,008 GAAP professional services $ 4,632 $ 4,392 Add back: Stock-based compensation (842 ) (1,524 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 3,790 $ 2,868 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 13,034 $ 11,400 Add back: Stock-based compensation (842 ) (1,524 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 12,192 $ 9,876 23% 27% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 38,135 $ 34,443 Non-GAAP professional services 36 224 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,171 $ 34,667 10% 14% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 14,062 $ 11,795 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,124 ) (1,527 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,938 $ 10,268 26% 30% GAAP sales and marketing $ 18,354 $ 15,558 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (823 ) (1,259 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,531 $ 14,299 23% 26% GAAP general and administrative $ 5,370 $ 5,730 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,047 ) (1,618 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,323 $ 4,112 5% 8% GAAP operating expenses $ 37,786 $ 33,083 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (2,994 ) (4,404 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 34,792 $ 28,679 21% 25%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.