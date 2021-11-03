eGain to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2021

Breaking News
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When: Tuesday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
   
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.
   
Dial In: To access the live call, dial 866-248-8441 (U.S. toll free) or 773-341-1662 (International) and give the participant pass code 9693773.
   
Replay:  An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

About eGain 
Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

