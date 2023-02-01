SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, will announce its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February, 14, 2023, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When: Tuesday, February 14th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast: . A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com Dial In: To access the live call, dial +1 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. Replay: A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 3626258.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com