SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPT™ at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.
Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT™, a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.
The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include:
- Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI
- Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture
- Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization
Visitors to the eGain stand will get a free copy of “Knowledge Management for Dummies,” an eGain special edition book, published by John Wiley.
More Information
- eGain AI Knowledge Platform: eGain Knowledge Hub
- eGain Booth: Hall 2, Stand C3
- Breakout session:
- Topic: Knowledge Management—Missing Ingredient in Generative AI Transformation of Customer Service
- Speaker: Anthony Gray, VP, eGain EMEA
- Date, time, and location: February 28, 2024, 4:30 pm CET, Hall 2, Speakers’ Forum
About CCW 2024
Visit: https://www.ccw.eu/en/
About eGain
Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.
Media Contact
Michael Messner
408 636 4514
[email protected]
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
- Travere Therapeutics and CSL Vifor Announce Sparsentan Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy - February 23, 2024
- Consumer Data Storage Device Market to Surpass US$ 24.45 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report - February 23, 2024
- BioCryst Presents New Real-world Data Showing Rapid, Substantial and Sustained HAE Attack Rate Reductions After Beginning ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) Treatment - February 23, 2024