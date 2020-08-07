eGain to Present at Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications virtual conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on August 11th and 12th.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at [email protected]

To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: [email protected]