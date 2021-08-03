eGain to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 9, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:55 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.
To access a live audio webcast or replay of eGain’s presentation, please click on the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/egan/2736150 or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.
For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at [email protected]roup.com.
About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: [email protected]
