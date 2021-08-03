eGain to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 9, 2021

Breaking News
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:55 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

To access a live audio webcast or replay of eGain’s presentation, please click on the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/egan/2736150 or visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at [email protected]roup.com.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

