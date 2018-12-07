Egg Replacement Ingredients: Global Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The egg replacement ingredients market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continual development of new products. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in Vegan population. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the concerns associated with usage of various egg replacement ingredients.

The continual development of new products is expected to push considerable growth in the market. Vendors are regularly developing new products by investing significantly in R&D. Product developments by some vendors are expected to encourage competitors to come up with innovative products to sustain in the market.

Growth in Vegan population

Demand for plant based alternatives across many food categories and applications has grown significantly in recent years. This is due to the factors such as allergenicity, sustainability and consumer shift towards vegan diets.

Concerns associated with usage of various egg replacement ingredients

Egg replacement ingredients are getting popular among companies as effective alternatives for egg-based products. However, various limitations exist in terms of using such egg replacement ingredients with a major concern being potential allergenicity.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DowDuPont

Glanbia

Ingredion

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Dairy – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Starches – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Soy-based – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Continual development of new products

Rise in availability of egg replacement ingredients with advanced capabilities

Growing popularity of clean label egg replacement ingredients

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DowDuPont

Glanbia

Ingredion

