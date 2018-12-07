Egg Replacement Ingredients: Global Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The egg replacement ingredients market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continual development of new products. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in Vegan population. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the concerns associated with usage of various egg replacement ingredients.
The continual development of new products is expected to push considerable growth in the market. Vendors are regularly developing new products by investing significantly in R&D. Product developments by some vendors are expected to encourage competitors to come up with innovative products to sustain in the market.
Growth in Vegan population
Demand for plant based alternatives across many food categories and applications has grown significantly in recent years. This is due to the factors such as allergenicity, sustainability and consumer shift towards vegan diets.
Concerns associated with usage of various egg replacement ingredients
Egg replacement ingredients are getting popular among companies as effective alternatives for egg-based products. However, various limitations exist in terms of using such egg replacement ingredients with a major concern being potential allergenicity.
Key Players
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- DowDuPont
- Glanbia
- Ingredion
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Dairy – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Starches – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Soy-based – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Continual development of new products
- Rise in availability of egg replacement ingredients with advanced capabilities
- Growing popularity of clean label egg replacement ingredients
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- DowDuPont
- Glanbia
- Ingredion
