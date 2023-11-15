Growing focus on healthy eating and consumers’ willingness to spend more on clean label-certified products is expected to boost the adoption of Egg Yolk Lecithin

Rockville , Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global egg yolk lecithin market is predicted to reach a value of US $485 Mn by the end of 2034 while climbing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Egg yolk lecithin, derived from egg yolks, is a natural emulsifier known for its rich content of phospholipids. It stands out as a better alternative to synthetic emulsifiers for several reasons. Its natural origin aligns with the growing consumer preference for clean-label products.

The phospholipids present in egg yolk lecithin contribute to its effectiveness as an emulsifier, making it versatile for use in various applications like food processing and pharmaceuticals. The ingredient’s ability to enhance texture, stabilize emulsions, and contribute to a favorable flavor profile makes it a desirable choice for manufacturers.

The growth of the egg yolk lecithin market is primarily driven by increasing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in the food and pharmaceutical industries. However, Egg allergies pose a challenge as individuals with egg allergies must avoid products containing egg yolk lecithin, limiting the market’s potential consumer base. In the industry, the rise of new ways to make products stick together (emulsification) could be a problem. Other technologies and ingredients that might do the same job as egg yolk lecithin are being developed.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 485 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 56 Tables No. of Figures 143 Figures

Key Takeaways:

In 2024, the global market share for liquid egg yolk lecithin is projected to exceed 40%. This is partially due to its requirement of minimal processing making it a preferred choice by end users.

Rising obesity awareness in the USA is driving people to adopt weight loss diets. The growing recognition of lecithin’s weight loss benefits creates new opportunities for suppliers in the US market.

The high popularity of clean label trends is expected to create new business opportunities during the forecast period.

Growing demand for natural and clean label ingredients, increased recognition of its versatile functional properties, and rising interest in clean label products aligning with its natural origin are the key factors shaping the market growth – Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Kewpie Corporation

Lipoid GmbH

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Alfa Aesar (Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Merck KgaA

Nikko Chemicals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Fresenius Kabi

Royal DSM NV

Market Competition:

Amidst intense competition, manufacturers of egg yolk lecithin are prioritizing the expansion of their lecithin production capabilities to address the growing demand from various industry sectors, including nutraceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

In June 2023, VAV Lipids, a key player in lipid manufacturing, declared the successful completion of the expansion and enhancement of its lipid manufacturing facility. This facility, certified under EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, achieved the milestone of being the initial producer of pharmaceutical-grade egg lecithin.

Winning Strategies:

Major players are actively channeling investments into the research and development of egg yolk lecithin tailored for specific applications. This strategic focus involves formulating lecithin variants designed to align with the distinctive requirements of diverse industries precisely.

Top companies in the market need to concentrate on growing their presence in regions where there’s a high demand for natural emulsifiers. They should adapt their marketing strategies to suit the preferences and rules of each specific area.

Investing in R&D is crucial for making egg yolk lecithin extraction better. This helps to get lecithin more efficiently, lowers costs, and improves the quality of the final product. It’s a great strategy for success in the market, making companies more competitive and innovative.

Competitive Landscape

Egg yolk lecithin manufacturers are focusing on expanding their lecithin production capacity to meet the surging demand from industry verticals such as nutraceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

In June 2023, VAV Lipids, a global leader in lipid manufacturing, announced that it had completed the expansion and upgradation of its lipid manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India. The EU GMP-certified facility was the first to produce pharmaceutical-grade egg lecithin.

