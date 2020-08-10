Eggshell Membrane Market To Reach USD 201.3 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Rising demand for nutritional & dietary supplements that provide negligible potential side effects will benefit market growth.

New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Eggshell Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 201.3 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness of food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic dietary supplements are expected to create enforcements in the market.

Movoflex, Ovacore, BiovaDerm are the three leading eggshell membrane products available in the market that are hugely demanded by the consumers. Eggshell powder, organic eggshell powder, eggshell calcium powder for humans, eggshell powder for plants, eggshell powder for hair growth, eggshell powder for dogs, vegetarian collagen, vegetarian collagen supplement, vegan collagen booster, collagen powder, vegan collagen skincare, marine collagen, eggshells for teeth, eggshell nutrition, eggshells in coffee calcium, eggshell membrane side effects, eggshell in fertilizer, eggshells in compost, and eggshells in potted plants, to name a few are some of the crucial factors influencing the market growth in many ways, and have been additionally discussed in detail in the report.

While dietary improvement is a desirable goal for many common individuals ranging in various age bands, changing dietary patterns seems extremely hard for most of them also. Thus, it is becoming a common practice that many people are consuming additional dietary supplements to augment the daily intake of nutrients so that they may lead a healthier lifestyle.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to the family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Nutraceuticals sub-segment has the highest market share of 32.6% in 2019 due to its highest usage of the eggshell membranes to formulate end-use dietary & nutritional supplements.

In May 2019, Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its chemical-based products, announced the launch of a brand new collagen-boosting cosmetic ingredient that is extracted from the eggshell membranes. The ingredient would help maintain skin firmness with the necessary collagen.

Key participants include Microcore Research Laboratories, Biova LLC, Bolise Co. Limited, Stratum Nutrition, Eggbrane, Eggnovo SL, Kewpie Corporation, Mitushi Biopharma, Certified Nutraceuticals Inc, and Ecovatec Solutions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Eggshell Membrane Market on the basis of product, type, end-use verticals, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Paste

Tablet

Capsules

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Hydrolyzed

Unhydrolyzed

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

