EGIDE : 2017 third quarter revenue

2017 third quarter revenue

Trappes, Bollene & Cambridge, October 10, 2017 – 7:00am (CET) – Egide Group had consolidated revenue (unaudited) for the third quarter 2017 of €7.90 million, including €2.91 million from the new subsidiary Santier Inc.

(€m) 2016 2017 Change 1st quarter 5.75 6.45 12.2% 2nd quarter 5.79 8.24 41.8% 3rd quarter 5.25 7.90* 50.5% Total 9 months 16.79 22.59 34.5%

* unaudited



The change in Euro/Dollar in Q3-17 (1.08253 as of June 30 vs 1.11317 as of September 30) has negatively impacted the Q3-17 revenue by €0.33M (€0.16M for Egide USA and €0.17M for Santier).

Revenue by application broke down as follows:

(€m) 9 months 2016 9 months 2017 * YoY Change Thermal Imaging 7.91 7.69 -2.8% Power 4.27 4.95 15.9% Optronics 1.97 3.20 62.4% Microwave 1.74 4.23 143.1% Others 0.90 2.52 180.0% Total revenue 16.79 22.59 34.5%

* unaudited for Q3-17

Revenue by unit broke down as follows:

(€m) 9 months 2016 9 months 2017 * YoY Change Egide SA (France) 10.70 10.98 2.6% Egide USA (USA) 6.09 5.55 -8.9% Santier (USA) 0.00 6.06 – Total revenue 16.79 22.59 34.5%

* unaudited

The Egide USA business unit and the thermal imaging product line results have been negatively impacted by the closure of a Textron Defense program, when the other product lines have grown by 5% and it continues to grow shipments of HTCC products by adding customers at our Cambridge facility. The US business units have felt the negative effect of the euro-dollar exchange rate during the quarter.

James F. Collins, Chairman & CEO, commented: “We are very satisfied with the performance of Santier, which has exceeded our expectations in terms of sales. Third quarter group revenues came in line with our expectations even though some customers have delayed orders until Q4. We remain confident that both revenues and profitability in the second half of 2017 will exceed that of first half, and the demand at our Bollene facility should have a positive impact on sales in Q4. Finally, we continue to believe that the thermal imaging market will grow at 5% APR, and provide for increased revenue for both EGIDE SA and USA in the coming years.”

