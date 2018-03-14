Breaking News
Home / Top News / EGIDE : New Business Unit General Manager for the San Diego Facility

EGIDE : New Business Unit General Manager for the San Diego Facility

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

San Diego, CA, USA – March 14, 2018 – 06:30 pm (PDT)

Santier Inc. Announces New Business Unit General Manager
for the San Diego Facility

Santier Inc., an Egide group company, announces the appointment of Mr. Chris KVITEK as Business Unit General Manager for the San Diego facility. He succeeds to Mr. Mansoor MOSALLAIE, who left the company to pursue other business opportunities.

In this role, Mr. KVITEK will be responsible for the manufacture of high thermally conductive materials, the manufacture of hermetic assemblies, along with machining, wire EDM and plating services.

His mission will be to continue and accelerate the performance of the San Diego facility with regards to delivery, quality and profitability.  He will be responsible for expanding our operational capabilities within the processes currently available, and support the other business units within the EGIDE Group by providing intercompany components. 

Mr. KVITEK and his family live in the San Diego area.

 “The additional of Chris to our management team brings another member with high credentials and expectations.  I am excited about the potential he will bring to the San Diego facility, as we look to expand our capabilities and capacity.” comments Jim COLLINS, CEO of the EGIDE Group.

***
Biography Mr. Chris Kvitek                                https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-kvitek-mba-b44026b3/
MBA + Engineering degree from Northern Illinois University.
He began his career in 1993 as a Manufacturing Engineer within the automotive industry.  He was promoted to various levels of management, finishing as a Plant Manager for a gas and diesel engine manufacturer.  In 2010, he moved to San Diego to enter the Aerospace industry as a Director of Operations for Senior Aerospace Products, Inc. 
In 2016, he joined L-3 Communications, in the Thermal Imagining market segment, as General Manager of their cryogenic cooler operation.  This operation provided cryogenic coolers for both Civilian and Military applications.

***

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
March 27, 2018 (After French Market Closure): 2017 annual results

To find out more about Egide: www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Infrared, Optronics, Microwave, Power, .). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide renewed OSEO certification as an innovative company (entreprise innovante) on July 30, 2015
ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified quality and environmental management systems
Egide is listed on Euronext Paris(TM)- Segment C – ISIN: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

***

CONTACTS
EGIDEFinance Department – Philippe Lussiez – +33 1 30 68 81 00 – [email protected]

INBOUND CAPITAL – Investor Relations – Frédéric Portier / David Chermont – +44 7802 533333 – [email protected]

FIN’EXTENSO –  Press Relations – Isabelle Aprile – +33 1 39 97 61 22 – [email protected]

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ac8b654-a98b-44c9-86c1-38e0bfbf2de1

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.