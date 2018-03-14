EGIDE : New Business Unit General Manager for the San Diego Facility

San Diego, CA, USA – March 14, 2018 – 06:30 pm (PDT)

Santier Inc. Announces New Business Unit General Manager

for the San Diego Facility

Santier Inc., an Egide group company, announces the appointment of Mr. Chris KVITEK as Business Unit General Manager for the San Diego facility. He succeeds to Mr. Mansoor MOSALLAIE, who left the company to pursue other business opportunities.

In this role, Mr. KVITEK will be responsible for the manufacture of high thermally conductive materials, the manufacture of hermetic assemblies, along with machining, wire EDM and plating services.

His mission will be to continue and accelerate the performance of the San Diego facility with regards to delivery, quality and profitability. He will be responsible for expanding our operational capabilities within the processes currently available, and support the other business units within the EGIDE Group by providing intercompany components.

Mr. KVITEK and his family live in the San Diego area.

“The additional of Chris to our management team brings another member with high credentials and expectations. I am excited about the potential he will bring to the San Diego facility, as we look to expand our capabilities and capacity.” comments Jim COLLINS, CEO of the EGIDE Group.

Biography Mr. Chris Kvitek https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-kvitek-mba-b44026b3/

MBA + Engineering degree from Northern Illinois University.

He began his career in 1993 as a Manufacturing Engineer within the automotive industry. He was promoted to various levels of management, finishing as a Plant Manager for a gas and diesel engine manufacturer. In 2010, he moved to San Diego to enter the Aerospace industry as a Director of Operations for Senior Aerospace Products, Inc.

In 2016, he joined L-3 Communications, in the Thermal Imagining market segment, as General Manager of their cryogenic cooler operation. This operation provided cryogenic coolers for both Civilian and Military applications.

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Infrared, Optronics, Microwave, Power, .). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide renewed OSEO certification as an innovative company (entreprise innovante) on July 30, 2015

ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified quality and environmental management systems

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris(TM)- Segment C – ISIN: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

