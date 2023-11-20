NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) on behalf of EHang stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether EHang has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2023, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled “EHang: Hollow Order Book and Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last In Line For Takeoff.” The report stated, in pertinent part, that “92+% of EHang’s claimed 1,300+ unit preorder book is based on ‘dead’ or ‘abandoned’ deals, failed partnerships, and newly-formed customer entities with no discernible operations.”

On this news, the price of EHang American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) declined $1.90 per ADS, or 12.7%, to close at $13.06 on November 7, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EHang shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: