As CSRI, Five of Nation’s Largest Nonprofit Health Data Networks Intend To Participate in ONC’s TEFCA Through eHealth Exchange, Once Designated

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eHealth Exchange , one of the nation’s oldest and largest health information networks, today announced that the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of five of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, intends to partner with eHealth Exchange’s anticipated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) to participate in the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s (ONC’s) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

Founding CSRI health data networks pursuing the prospective eHealth Exchange QHIN include Contexture , CRISP , CyncHealth , Indiana Health Information Exchange , and Manifest MedEx .

“eHealth Exchange and CSRI’s founding health data networks have collaborated for many years,” said Morgan Honea, CSRI president and executive vice president of Denver-based Contexture, the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona. “This potential nonprofit collaboration allows CSRI to demonstrate the value of regional and state health information exchanges across the country, in the midst of other vendor-based exchanges.”

eHealth Exchange is ideally suited to be among the nation’s first QHINs. The network has 13 years of experience supporting large-scale health information exchange across a network of diverse participants, including 61 regional and state health information exchanges (HIEs) and five federal agencies. This experience includes supporting exchange across more than 30 different electronic medical record technologies.

“We are thrilled CSRI intends to partner with eHealth Exchange, which means CSRI’s member organizations will participate with TEFCA through our planned QHIN,” said Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange. “We aim to provide a seamless experience for organizations such as CSRI to participate in this federally endorsed framework for patient data sharing.”

Learn more about eHealth Exchange’s plan to become a QHIN at https://ehealthexchange.org/what-we-do/tefca-and-ehealth-exchange/ .

About CSRI

The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect over 80 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to healthcare organizations. For more information, visit thecsri.org .

Founding CSRI health data networks include Denver-based Contexture, the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona; Baltimore-based CRISP; Omaha-based CyncHealth; Indianapolis-based Indiana Health Information Exchange; and Emeryville, Calif.-based Manifest MedEx.

About the eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well-known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange, a network of networks, is the only network connecting healthcare providers to five federal agencies, 61 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals and 85% of dialysis clinics running on more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) platforms. National interoperability is facilitated by one common trust agreement and a single set of APIs. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service (IHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector healthcare partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of the more than 14 billion patient record transactions annually. www.ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange