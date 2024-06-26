Defender Service Awards ei3 sponsors Community Service category of the Defender Service Awards

New York, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, ei3 is partnering with Jaguar Land Rover to sponsor the prestigious Defender Service Awards. This program recognizes outstanding organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, awarding them with a customized Defender 130 vehicle and significant monetary prizes to amplify their impactful work.

Empowering local heroes

ei3 is proudly sponsoring the “Community Service” category, offering a $25,000 USD prize to the winner. This category celebrates organizations making significant and sustainable positive contributions to their communities.

Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3, emphasized the program’s importance: “We’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of this award. Past winners like Kairos Adventures and Mercy Chefs have shown extraordinary commitment to community service. We’re eager to continue fostering positive change by supporting another remarkable organization this year.”

Proven impact

The Defender Service Awards have shown tangible benefits for past winners:

Kairos Adventures, the 2023 Community Service award recipient, reported a 10% increase in donations, awareness, and program participation since their win. Heather Subbert from Kairos Adventures shared, “Winning the Defender and the $25,000 in support has been a blessing. It rallied our community around our mission and brought new awareness. Our participants take pride in rolling up to projects in our customized Defender.”

Mercy Chefs, winners of the 2022 award, have expanded their disaster relief efforts by using their Defender to deliver crucial supplies in crisis areas, including during Hurricane Idalia.

How to participate

Organizations can enter or be nominated by submitting a three-minute video via Land Rover’s website, detailing their mission, impact, and how a Defender 130 would enhance their efforts.

Sam Allen, Defender US Brand Director, remarked, “Year after year, we’re inspired by the video submissions and the incredible work taking place across North America. We’re honored to provide winners with financial support and customized Defender 130 vehicles to help further their reach and impact.”

Key dates:

Submissions open: June 17 – July 29, 2024

Public voting: Starts in October 2024

Winners announced: Fall 2024

Make a difference

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain recognition, resources, and support for your community-focused organization. Submit your entry or nominate a deserving organization today.

For more information and to submit an entry, visit LandRoverUSA.com or LandRover.ca.

About ei3

ei3 offers a suite of no-code IIoT apps and AI-based solutions for the industrial manufacturing sector. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings, ei3 enables businesses to achieve predictive outcomes. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real Estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com.

About Land Rover

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true ‘breadth of capability’ across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world’s SUV sectors, with 80 percent of this model range exported to over 100 countries. For more information, please visit LandRoverUSA.com.

