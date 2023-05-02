NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ei3, a renowned leader in industrial-grade secure remote access solutions, is leading the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Task Force, established by the Organization of Machine Automation and Control (OMAC). The CRA was passed by the European Union to address the alarming surge of cyberattacks on hardware and software products by creating technical requirements that businesses must comply with. This initiative is crucial for companies that aim to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture while continuing to sell their products in the EU.

The task force, launching in June 2023 with a kick-off event at ei3’s headquarters in New York, aims to deliver a concise document for both a technical and managerial audience to gain understanding of the requirements needed to achieve compliance. New participants are welcome to join and share their perspectives towards a comprehensive understanding of the CRA’s scope and compliance requirements for each product it affects, as well as insights into efficiently achieving compliance. The task force hopes to publish its initial guidance document by September 2023.

“I am thrilled that ei3 is taking the lead in OMAC’s Cyber Resilience Act Task Force. As cyber threats continue to escalate, it is imperative that manufacturing organizations prioritize cybersecurity and plan to comply with regulations that will safeguard their products and customers. I am confident that this task force will provide invaluable guidance and I encourage businesses to join us in this critical initiative,” said Spencer Cramer , Chairman of OMAC and the Founder and CEO of ei3.

Adam Griffen , ei3’s Product Manager for secure remote access, will lead the task force of OMAC members. To join the task force and work to contribute your experiences and knowledge in digital security and help create guidance and best practices for securing products, follow this link . You can also visit the OMAC booth at interpack to learn more about their industry initiatives to help manufacturers find new and innovative ways to run successful production operations.

ABOUT ei3 CORPORATION:

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and AI applications to help manufacturers and machine builders boost operational efficiency, and sustainability, save on costs and implement predictive business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com .

ABOUT OMAC:

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) helps manufacturers and suppliers work together to identify new and innovative ways to increase the effectiveness of their production operations. OMAC brings together leading End-User Manufacturers, OEM Machine Builders, System Integrators, Technology Providers, and Non-Profit/Government Agency organizations to address issues that confront global manufacturing today. OMAC’s two working groups, Packaging and Manufacturing, lead the way in producing industry consensus guidelines that help manufacturers reduce their delivery times, be more efficient with available resources, and increase profitability. More information is available at www.omac.org .

CONTACT: Richa Patel ei3 richa@ei3.com