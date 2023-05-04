NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ei3, a leading provider of IIoT and ConnectedAI solutions for industrial machinery, is proud to unveil “Tool Tracking” at the Odyssey Expo, at the Wisconsin Centre from May 10-12, 2023. This new addition to the proven ei3 suite of IoT apps transforms the way industrial tools are used and managed, offering manufacturers unparalleled control and insight to help prevent defects, productivity loss, and recalls.

Tool​​​​ Tracking utilizes cutting-edge technology to monitor tools, and the machines that host them, in real-time, providing manufacturers with a comprehensive understanding of how their tools are being used, and when they require maintenance or replacement. With this level of visibility, manufacturers can ensure the right tools are being used for the right jobs, reducing the risk of errors and increasing overall efficiency.

Unlike other solutions available today, ei3’s Tool Tracking is vendor agnostic, allowing its use with a wide range of industrial machines and different tooling suppliers. As Spencer Cramer, Founder and CEO of ei3, explains, “ei3’s Tool Tracking is a game-changer for the industry. It is easy to install and can monitor tool data from any machine, regardless of the OEM. We are excited to offer this innovative technology to the industry, which will benefit all involved in the ecosystem.”

Tool and Die makers use tool tracking to optimize maintenance schedules and preemptively supply consumables and replacements, thereby reducing tool downtime. Manufacturers use insights from Tool Tracking to improve asset and inventory management, and integrate quality data to optimize production quality. Machine builders have the visibility they need to optimize machine designs, preventing wear and tear and reducing maintenance costs.

Visit ei3’s booth #624 at the Odyssey Expo to see live demos or schedule a demo with an ei3 engineer by following this link.

About ei3 Corporation

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and ConnectedAI applications to help manufacturers and machine builders boost operational efficiency, and sustainability, save on costs and implement predictive business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real Estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com.

CONTACT: Richa Patel ei3 richa@ei3.com