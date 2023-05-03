Grade reflects top national performance on patient safety through COVID-19 pandemic

Centennial, Colo., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eight Centura Health hospitals received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This distinction celebrates Centura Health’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic at the following hospitals:

St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Avista Adventist Hospital

Mercy Regional Medical Center

Penrose Hospital

Porter Adventist Hospital

St. Francis Hospital

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

“Receiving an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group validates our dedication to preventing harm while providing excellent care and outcomes,” said Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “Patient safety requires the constant vigilance of all our caregivers, and I am proud of the unwavering commitment of our incredible people to provide safe, compassionate, whole person care in every community we serve.”

Additionally, the following hospitals received “Straight A” recognition: Castle Rock, Avista, Penrose, St. Francis and St. Mary-Corwin for consistently demonstrating a commitment to putting their patients first. To be named a “Straight A” hospital, facilities must receive five or more “A” ratings in a row.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Centura Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrades.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado, western Kansas and north-central Utah with more than 25,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 25 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

ABOUT THE LEAPFROG GROUP

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

