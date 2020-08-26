Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Eight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator’s Cyber for Space Applications Cohort

Eight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator’s Cyber for Space Applications Cohort

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

The Program Hosts Its Sixth Accelerator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eight small businesses will connect from across the country for the Catalyst Accelerator’s cohort focused on Cyber for Space Applications.

The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Lab Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), was developed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and guide technology transfer for the government to industry and vice versa.  The US Space Force, in conjunction with AFRL/RV, is seeking bold and disruptive approaches to security for space cyber-physical systems and operations.

The cohort will meet virtually every other week for 12 weeks beginning September 1. Each company will collaborate with subject matter experts, work with government and commercial Sherpas, complete an intensive customer discovery process, and receive funding sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton.  The cohort will conclude with a demo day in November when companies will pitch their technology to government and industry partners.

Captain Keith Hudson, Government Lead for the Cyber for Space Applications, stated, “We’re looking forward to bringing the eight small businesses together to provide guidance to develop the most innovative cyber solutions for the warfighter.”

The Catalyst Accelerator team, with evaluators from the military and industry sectors, selected the following small businesses to participate in the upcoming Cyber for Space Applications cohort:

ANOVA Intelligence’s groundbreaking computational approach to anomaly detection is revolutionizing cyberwarfare engagement for US companies and allies globally.

www.ANOVAintel.com

ARMS Cyber Defense combines micro patching and moving target defense technologies to diversify application code structures. This eliminates known vulnerabilities and protects against zero-day attacks by shuffling vulnerabilities around with no added latency to the user (similar to radio frequency hopping).

www.armscyber.com

Astrapi Corporation constructs signals using spirals with continuously-varying amplitude. Our 2nd generation prototype, based on the Xilinx RFSoC platform enables Astrapi Corporation to fully exploit the capabilities of Spiral Modulation and open the door to dramatically higher spectral efficiency and other benefits. 

www.astrapi-corp.com

CyberCentric Technologies, Inc. enables organizations to identify, manage, and protect their most sensitive data using artificial intelligence.

www.cybercentric.com

Corlina Inc.’s platform creates a record of IoT events that establishes an immutable chain of evidence on collected data to certify security and accuracy.  It is designed to be lightweight and non-intrusive with a distributed SaaS API architecture built for scalability and resiliency.

www.corlina.com

DornerWorks, Ltd.’s VM Composer™ is the “easy button” to help you develop virtualized systems faster and easier using the high assurance, open source seL4 hypervisor. This tool simplifies how you configure, build, and deploy your virtual machines, reducing costs and bringing new features to your embedded product.

www.dornerworks.com

Lyteloop now makes it possible to harness the power of light to store huge amounts of data in spaced based Hyperscale Data Centers.  Achieved through the use of ultra-high bandwidth lasers, data now moves in an endless circulating loop.

www.lyteloop.com

Vitro Technology Corporation is a Zero-Trust IoT company. Zero-Trust relies on the objective authentication of secret and secure IoT data, served via PAM and IAM policies to Multi-domain Operations and trusted automation. Trusted automation includes AI, ML, Digital Twins and the virtual tools we all rely on.  

www.vitro.io

 

About Catalyst Space Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, Inc. (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams. 

CONTACT: KiMar Gartman
Catalyst Accelerator
719-394-0606
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.