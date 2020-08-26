Eight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator’s Cyber for Space Applications Cohort

The Program Hosts Its Sixth Accelerator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eight small businesses will connect from across the country for the Catalyst Accelerator’s cohort focused on Cyber for Space Applications.

The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Lab Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), was developed to promote technology advancement for the warfighter and guide technology transfer for the government to industry and vice versa. The US Space Force, in conjunction with AFRL/RV, is seeking bold and disruptive approaches to security for space cyber-physical systems and operations.

The cohort will meet virtually every other week for 12 weeks beginning September 1. Each company will collaborate with subject matter experts, work with government and commercial Sherpas, complete an intensive customer discovery process, and receive funding sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton. The cohort will conclude with a demo day in November when companies will pitch their technology to government and industry partners.

Captain Keith Hudson, Government Lead for the Cyber for Space Applications, stated, “We’re looking forward to bringing the eight small businesses together to provide guidance to develop the most innovative cyber solutions for the warfighter.”

The Catalyst Accelerator team, with evaluators from the military and industry sectors, selected the following small businesses to participate in the upcoming Cyber for Space Applications cohort:

ANOVA Intelligence’s groundbreaking computational approach to anomaly detection is revolutionizing cyberwarfare engagement for US companies and allies globally.

ARMS Cyber Defense combines micro patching and moving target defense technologies to diversify application code structures. This eliminates known vulnerabilities and protects against zero-day attacks by shuffling vulnerabilities around with no added latency to the user (similar to radio frequency hopping).

Astrapi Corporation constructs signals using spirals with continuously-varying amplitude. Our 2nd generation prototype, based on the Xilinx RFSoC platform enables Astrapi Corporation to fully exploit the capabilities of Spiral Modulation and open the door to dramatically higher spectral efficiency and other benefits.

CyberCentric Technologies, Inc. enables organizations to identify, manage, and protect their most sensitive data using artificial intelligence.

Corlina Inc.’s platform creates a record of IoT events that establishes an immutable chain of evidence on collected data to certify security and accuracy. It is designed to be lightweight and non-intrusive with a distributed SaaS API architecture built for scalability and resiliency.

DornerWorks, Ltd.’s VM Composer™ is the “easy button” to help you develop virtualized systems faster and easier using the high assurance, open source seL4 hypervisor. This tool simplifies how you configure, build, and deploy your virtual machines, reducing costs and bringing new features to your embedded product.

Lyteloop now makes it possible to harness the power of light to store huge amounts of data in spaced based Hyperscale Data Centers. Achieved through the use of ultra-high bandwidth lasers, data now moves in an endless circulating loop.

Vitro Technology Corporation is a Zero-Trust IoT company. Zero-Trust relies on the objective authentication of secret and secure IoT data, served via PAM and IAM policies to Multi-domain Operations and trusted automation. Trusted automation includes AI, ML, Digital Twins and the virtual tools we all rely on.

About Catalyst Space Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, Inc. (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

