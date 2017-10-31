Eight dead in truck attack on Manhattan bike path; suspect arrested

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack.
