Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee ‘regardless’: Edison Research

Most of the voters participating in the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday said they are “angry” with President Donald Trump and will vote for the Democratic nominee “regardless of who it is,” according to an Edison Research exit poll.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
