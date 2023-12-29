Six million people under coastal flood advisory and high surf warning as powerful storms sweep through regionUnusually large waves are hitting California shores as powerful storms pass through the region, leaving at least eight people needing hospital treatment.Waves over 20ft high poured over seawalls and the tops of low cliffs along the Pacific coast, flooding nearby streets and leaving many injured. In a video taken on Thursday morning by Ventura native Colin Hogue, people are seen fleeing Pierpont beach – just north of Los Angeles – as a monstrous rogue wave engulfs the area. Continue reading…

Read Full Story