Six million people under high surf warning as powerful storms sweep through California and OregonGiant waves as tall as 30ft crashing on to California’s coast have caused injuries and property damage, prompting evacuation warnings.At least eight people needed hospital treatment after towering waves crashed over seawalls in southern California on Thursday, engulfing seaside neighborhoods. On Friday, more than 6 million people remained under a high surf warning across California and Oregon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted waves up to 40ft, warning: “Stay away from rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Never turn your back to the ocean!” Continue reading…
