Eighty-Eight Percent of Americans Say Food is Just as Important or More Important Than Football for the “Big Game” According to New Survey by Nextbite

73% of Consumers Likely to Order Wings for Delivery for the Big Game

Survey Reports on Food and Delivery Trends for the “Big Game”

Nextbite Firebelly Wings

DENVER, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eighty-eight percent of Americans indicated that the food is as important or more important than football for the Big Game, according to a recent survey by Nextbite, a leading virtual restaurant company that partners with restaurants to offer a range of delivery-only menus. The survey also revealed that for 38% of consumers, the food is even more important than football, for the Big Game.

Nearly 59% of U.S. households are likely to order food for delivery for football’s Big Game, with pizza (93%) topping the list of food most likely to be ordered, followed by wings (73%). Boneless and bone-in Wings were equally popular, with 72% planning to order boneless, compared to 68% preferring bone-in wings, according to the Nextbite survey.

Food for delivery is becoming part of the Big Game ritual, with 78% of U.S. households somewhat or much more likely to order food for delivery than last year. With millennials (68%) and males (64%) most likely to order food for delivery for the Big Game.

Viewing the Big Game is a social event, with 94% of viewers likely to watch with others, and 65% likely to attend or host a party. According to the survey findings, the average party size is nine, making it a perfect event to order food to share such as Nextbite’s Firebelly Wings new party pack with 16 or 32 pieces of chicken wings.

“Ordering food for delivery is a fun and fundamental part of the Big Game viewing experience for 2022,” said Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite. “With the continued pandemic concerns, more Americans will watch the annual showdown at home or a friend’s house in 2022 and for many, food is now the main event, making delivery the natural choice for delicious menu items like our Firebelly wings.”

Firebelly Wings have something for everyone, with many flavors to choose from including Cajun, Classic BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Classic and Hot Honey, plus tons of delicious shareable sides. Options include original fried chicken tenders, deep fried mac & cheese bites and more. Ideal for a Big Game Day party, Firebelly Wings offers new 16-Count and 32-count party packs with boneless or traditional wings, tossed in up to two different flavors or naked. Party packs include two servings of classic fries, two drinks, carrots & celery, and a choice of two dipping sauces.

For more varieties of wings, Nextbite’s Wild Wild Wings are available in traditional or Boneless wings and feature a range of flavors including Classic BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey, Korean BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sriracha Mango, Sweet Chili and Teriyaki. And, all come served with celery and carrots with choice of blue cheese, classic ranch, or Sriracha ranch for dipping.

In addition to the Wings, Nextbite’s growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, along with other menus, from the best-selling Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society.

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which deliver its menu items directly to consumers.

The Nextbite study surveyed 1,045 consumers across the U.S., ranging from ages 16-64 years old, in January 2022.

About Nextbite
Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a9ab34a-a5d0-4d8b-b127-1d606fb77106

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9116cf05-a5cc-4891-87dd-89b68fe202ad

