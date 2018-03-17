Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 22 March 2018.
Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company’s Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting.
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 22 March 2018 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company’s headquarters in Korngardar 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors at AGM 2018 - March 17, 2018
- Radius Health Presents Positive Data for the ACTIVExtend BMD Responder Analysis for TYMLOS™ (abaloparatide) Injection at ENDO 2018 Annual Meeting - March 17, 2018
- CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Triumph Motorcycles Revs Up B2C, B2B eCommerce with Website Redesign by Bridgeline Digital - March 17, 2018