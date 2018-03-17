Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors at AGM 2018

Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 22 March 2018.

Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company’s Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 22 March 2018 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company’s headquarters in Korngardar 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.