EISAI TO LAUNCH DIGITAL TOOL “CogMate™ IN TAIWAN AND HONG KONG

Melbourne, VIC, Australia; New Haven, CT, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogstate (ASX.CGS), via its global commercial partner Eisai Co., Ltd, is pleased to announce that Cogstate technology will be marketed directly to consumers in Taiwan and in Hong Kong through its Taiwanese subsidiary Eisai Taiwan Inc. (Location: Taipei) and Hong Kong subsidiary Eisai (Hong Kong) Co. This will be the first release of Cogstate technology in the Asian region (excluding Japan). Similar launch in additional countries, including Singapore, is expected shortly.

The initial sales efforts for the product, branded as CogMate, will initially target municipalities and corporations.

CogMate is a global multilingual version of NouKNOW®, a digital tool (non-medical device) for self-assessment of brain performance, developed and distributed by Eisai using the cognitive function test Cogstate Brief BatteryTM (CBB) created by Cogstate. For the Asian region, CogMate is equipped with multilingual functions such as Chinese (Traditional Chinese) and English. CogMate can be deployed via a PC, tablet or smartphone.

CogMate is designed to enable regular assessments of brain health. CogMate provides immediate results – the Brain Performance Index (BPI) measures aspects of cognition such as memory and decision making, and the results are provided in conjunction with lifestyle advice for maintaining brain performance.

Given the rapidly aging population in Asia, the total number of those living with dementia across the region is expected to continue to increase. The societal cost of dementia management is significant, including increased health costs, and family and social burden.

Eisai is aiming to create an ecosystem to both prevent dementia and support those living with dementia, through the release of pharmaceutical products as well as other solutions, such as cognitive assessment. Research conducted by Eisai has shown significant anxiety associated with a diagnosis of dementia, for both the individual patient as well as society broadly. With the launch of CogMate, Eisai will promote self-assessment and prevention activities for the maintenance and improvement of brain health.

Eisai – Cogstate Global Agreement (ex. Japan)

On 26 October 2020, Cogstate announced that it had entered into an agreement with pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co., Ltd., to exclusively distribute Cogstate digital cognitive assessment technologies in healthcare and other markets world-wide. The agreement specifically excludes clinical trials, where Cogstate continues to market its offering independently.

The global agreement extended the association between Eisai Co., Ltd and Cogstate Ltd that was announced in August 2019 in respect of product launch in Japan.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is the neuroscience technology company optimising brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerised cognitive tests across a growing list of domains and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. The company’s clinical trials solutions include quality assurance services for study endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. In the Healthcare market, in August 2019 Cogstate entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the pharmaceutical company Eisai, under which Eisai will market Cogstate technologies as digital cognitive assessment tools in Japanese markets. In October 2020, Cogstate extended its agreement with Eisai to the Rest of the World. The product, branded as NouKNOW, launched in Japan on 31 March 2020 (nouknow.jp). For more information, please visit www.cogstate.com.

