LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul Banfer, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at EISC, experts in lab automation, is set to speak at the annual A2LA Association conference in Tucson, Arizona on April 19th at 8:00 am PDT. Banfer’s presentation will demonstrate how universal lab connectivity and interoperability provides early alert notifications that facilitate risk aversion in food quality and safety.

Banfer will focus on the key elements of automation that ensure a product’s quality, safety, and authentication with analytical instruments, devices, and sensors in Good Automation Manufacturing Practices (GAMP). His talk will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the importance of immediate alert notifications, real-time trending and visualization, analytical authentication of materials and ingredients, and the pillars of data result reliability, traceability, and defensibility as the foundation for risk aversion in protecting a company’s customers, assets, reputation, and brand loyalty and trust.

Food contamination is a major concern for all consumers and companies in the food industry with millions falling ill each year and the average company incident cost running in the tens of millions. “I am excited to share my knowledge and experience and help attendees understand how universal, interoperable connectivity and the automation of instruments, devices, and sensors can mitigate risk exposure in food quality and safety,” states Banfer. “Early electronic notification is critical in having the right systems in place that protect both the company and the end-user before a product reaches the marketplace.”

For more information about the A2LA Association annual conference and Banfer’s presentation, please visit the event website at https://na.eventscloud.com/website/48701/ or at www.eisc.net.

ABOUT EISC: EISC is an international life, material, and physical sciences informatics company providing patented informatics solutions for laboratory automation and interoperability with universal connectivity. Established in 1997, EISC’s software solutions are used by companies and organizations worldwide, including government agencies, environmental, pharmaceutical, and food industries. For more information, please visit the EISC website.

About A2LA: A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation body, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers. For more information, visit https://a2la.org/.

Contact: media@eisc.net

Office: 888-320-3472